MRUCI CEO Radhesh Uchil resigns

Radhesh Uchil, CEO of Media Research Users Council India (MRUCI), has decided to move on from his current role.

Having joined MRUC India in 2015, Uchil has played a key leadership role in ensuring the successful execution and release of two rounds of the IRS study, in tandem with the Board and TechComm. He was also actively involved in exploring new opportunities with other industry bodies to further the objectives of the Council.