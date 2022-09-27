MRUCI: Shashi Sinha & Shailesh Gupta re-elected Chairman and Vice Chairman

Shashank Srivastava and Vivek Malhotra appointed to the Board of Governors

Media Research Users Council India (MRUCI) held its 28th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 via Video Conferencing.

Shashidhar Sinha, CEO – India, Mediabrands and Shailesh Gupta, Director, Jagran Prakashan Ltd., will continue in their respective roles as Chairman and Vice Chairman of MRUCI. The leadership duo was unanimously re-elected at MRUCI’s Board meeting which was held shortly after its AGM.

New members have also been appointed to the Board of Governors, viz:

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. Vivek Malhotra, Group Chief Marketing Officer & COO Consumer Revenue, TV Today Network Ltd.

Sinha stated, “With covid behind us and the industry back to normal we should hopefully start work on the new IRS shortly.”

Gupta said, “These are interesting times for research. With markets and businesses returning to normalcy, research will play a huge role in enabling business decisions. MRUCI is well poised to enter the next phase of research which will be increasingly powered by better use of technology that will power business, media and marketing decisions.”

