Mohit Jain elected INS president

Economic Times’ Mohit Jain has been elected President of The Indian Newspaper Society for the year 2021-22. He succeeds L Adimoolam of Health & The Antiseptic.

The decision to appoint Jain as the President was taken at the 82nd annual general meeting.

K Raja Prasad Reddy (Sakshi) has been elected as the deputy President, Rakesh Rakesh Sharma (Aaj Samaj) as the vice-president and Tanmay Maheshwari(Amar Ujala) as the honorary treasurer of the Society for 2021-22. Mary Paul has been named the secretary general of the Society.

Speaking at the meeting, Adimoolam highlighted the importance of media. “Media is very important. As the fourth pillar of society, they are the preserver of democracy.”

He further said, “INS was established with a belief and an objective. If we all stand united with one vision and objective, we can achieve a lot by promoting the growth of businesses in the the country.

