Mathrubhumi's centenary celebrations to be held on March 18 in Kozhikode

Mathrubhumi is all set to hold its 100th-anniversary celebrations on March 18 in Kozhikode, Kerala. The centenary celebrations will be virtually inaugurated online by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will deliver the keynote on the occasion. Various activities are being planned for the duration of the entire year culminating in a grand finale on March 18, 2023.

MV Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director, Mathrubhumi

MV Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director, Mathrubhumi said, “Completing a century of successful existence is a historic milestone in the life of a corporate institution. This momentous landmark became possible only because of the tremendous goodwill shown to us by all our business partners, trade, and industry. We seek their continued patronage and support in future too. In the evolution from letterpress to the wonders of digital technology, we have kept abreast of change. This is reflected in our presence online and on-air, in both television and radio.”

PV Chandran, Chairman and Managing Editor said, “This is the beginning of a new era in our journalistic voyage. Championing the immutable values of truth, equality, liberty and social justice, our history is intertwined with that of modern Kerala. Thus, we were instrumental in unifying our home state through a relentless campaign. Our extended family of employees, readers, listening and viewing audiences, newspaper agents and channel distributors is a microcosm of the media ecosystem here.”

PV Chandran, Chairman & Manging Editor, Mathrubhumi

"Mathrubhumi successfully straddles tradition and technology having embraced the change from 1923 to the age of disruption. Conceived in the womb of the independence movement, we witnessed history in the making – the birth of India. Mahatmaji visited our Head Office on January 13, 1934, after unveiling the portrait of our founding-Managing Director, K Madhavan Nair in Kozhikode Town Hall. Our other nationalist founder-directors too were champions of social reforms. The flames of this legacy were kept alive by our cherished late Chairman and Managing Director, MP Veerendra Kumar, who as a veteran socialist and writer dominated the socio-cultural landscape of Malayalam for more than five decades.", Chandran added.

Mathrubhumi Literary Award comprising Rs 2 lakh, statuette, plaque and a certificate is coveted by Malayalee writers. While the Mathrubhumi calendar and almanac are cultural markers, the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters, brings the best of global intellects together on a platform for debate and dissent.

