Maharashtra Times Pune edition brings out back-to-back mega issues

Pune readers woke up to an 84-pager of Maharashtra Times, Dussehra special on Oct 25, 2020. They have followed this up with a 54-pager festive issue today. These special issues of Maharashtra Times, Pune send out the message of buoyancy and optimism in the markets, signalling a return to normalcy.

Pune is back to business. A thick newspaper gives consumers a sense of confidence and security. It sends out a strong positive vibe among both their readers and advertisers alike.

Besides being editorially heavy with powerful and insightful content, the newspapers advertiser base in these special issues extends to virtually every sector --- Retail, Real Estate, FMCG, Consumer durables and E-commerce to name a few and the deals being offered are both attractive and lucrative without a doubt.

Maharashtra Times, the Marathi publication of The Times Group is known for its credible content. “Our unbiased credentials and quality of editorial have helped Maharashtra Times emerge as the ‘best in class’ in brand-track reader surveys over the years. This has attracted the most discerning of readers, making Maharashtra Times the No. 1 in affluent, educated, NCCS A readers across Maharashtra as revealed in IRS surveys over the years. We are happy to say that nearly 70 percent of our readers are NCCS A, which means we are able to offer our advertisers the most relevant TG with purchasing power for their brands,” says Kaustuv Chatterjee, Senior Vice President – NPI and Languages at BCCL.

“The two special back to back bumper editions of Maharashtra Times, Pune are historic. These mega specials for Maharashtra Times have been carried across Pune and the PCMC region. This is a demonstration of the faith our advertisers have in the print media, especially in Maharashtra Times, Pune. While the pandemic impacted business in the first half of the year, we are witnessing strong demand from local advertisers in our language publication that cater to affluent NCCS A audiences in the city. We have always partnered with our advertisers and created strong festival/ business solutions for advertisers in Pune across all our publications, be it Maharashtra Times, TOI, Mirror or ET and have been the preferred partner for all our clients helping them maximize the festive business. This overwhelming response from advertisers across verticals is a big encouragement and will encourage us to plan more such initiatives for advertisers and help bring the businesses and economy back on track ” says Sameer Sainani, Director Response, The Times Group

The circulation of Maharashtra Times, Pune has rapidly bounced back to pre-Covid times, yet another reason advertisers are relying on this brand to rebuild their businesses and move forward during the festive season.