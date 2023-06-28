Leading From The Front: Sudhir Agarwal
In today's edition, we focus on how the DB Corp MD fostered a culture of fearless journalism at Dainik Bhaskar
The year was 1984 and Madhya Pradesh was beset by the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, which claimed thousands of lives overnight. Braving threats by the then state government, Dainik Bhaskar, run by Dwarka Prasad Agarwal, ensured that no account of the tragedy goes unreported.
The paper's proprietor and Dwarka Prasad's son Ramesh Agarwal was asked by vested forces to choose between the coverage of the gas leak and the future of the newspaper. Dainik Bhaskar chose to be on the right side of history and soldiered on with fearless coverage.
Decades later in 2021, Dwarka Prasad's grandson and Ramesh Agarwal's son Sudhir Agarwal repeated the feat with Dainik Bhaskar's undeterred coverage of the pandemic.
When much of the mainstream media was soft-pedaling the impact of the devastating COVID-19 delta wave, the publication was at the forefront, delivering blow-by-blow accounts of the developments.
Detailed news reports by the publication would also fly in the face of the information relayed by the government and contradict some of its claims.
Soon, Dainik Bhaskar was accused of tax evasion and raids were conducted in the Bhopal office premises. Many firmly believed that the publication's coverage of the pandemic realities was conflicting with the image of control that the government wanted to project, and hence, the raids were motivated by sheer vendetta.
In today's edition of Leading From the Front, we talk about Sudhir Agarwal, Managing Director of DB Corp Ltd, who has been carrying forward the legacy of fearless journalism at Dainik Bhaskar.
Agarwal has been on the board of the company since the inception of DB Corp. With 30 years of experience in newspaper printing and publishing, he, along with his brothers Girish Agarwal and Pawan Agarwal, has been a driving force of the organisation. He runs the media company from its headquarters in Bhopal.
Originally named Subah Savere, Dainik Bhaskar was launched in 1948 by Dwarka Prasad to plug the need for a Hindi newspaper in Madhya Pradesh. In 1958, it was renamed Dainik Bhaskar.
Buoyed by its spectacular coverage of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, the newspaper pipped the top publications in Madhya Pradesh and also started expanding out of the state.
By 1995, it was the number-one newspaper in the state and the fastest-growing daily in India. Today, the publication has a pan-India presence with 5 newspapers and 61 editions. It has a readership of over 6 crore. The DB Group also has a strong presence in the radio business across 30 cities.
The digital arm of the group, DB Digital has 4 portals and 3 apps in Hindi, Gujarati and Marathi.
A lion's share of the credit for the company's success and expansion goes to Agarwal and his unique brand of leadership.
"He is responsible for our long-term vision and monitoring our Company's performance and devising the overall business plans. His dynamic leadership & with clear future vision, the company has progressed to become the largest-read newspaper in the country," says DB Corp's official website.
A prime example of Agarwal's firebrand leadership is the 2005 coup against a leading publication, which was ruling as the single-largest print advertiser, guarding an ad market worth Rs 1,000 crore.
After joining forces with media baron Subhash Chandra, Agarwal launched a gutsy move to claim the ad market dominated by the rival publication.
With senior journalists, the best marketers, salespeople and distribution experts at their side, Agarwal and Chandra launched Daily News and Analysis or DNA under Diligent Media Corp.
While his aggressive strategies have played a big role in Dainik Bhaskar's meteoric rise, Agarwal believes that the growth of the publication is solely attributed to its excellent quality of journalism.
Under him, the publication also took steps towards responsible journalism in 2015 by launching the "No Negative Monday" campaign.
By taking a counterintuitive approach in news publishing where "good news is no news," Dainik Bhaskar pledged to highlight positive news in every Monday edition by placing good news first, relegating negative news to a box and highlighting stories of hope.
In an interview with exchange4media in 2004, Agarwal said, "That Dainik Bhaskar is a pure marketing success is a gross misconception. To the contrary, our newspaper has attained the current levels because of the strong focus we maintain on content development. Marketing can bring potential readers to sample what is on offer, but a loyal readership is built only with relevant content. We meet the total needs of our readers and we pay a great deal of attention on the localization of news. These efforts sum up the success of the group."
Agarwal also runs a tight ship at Dainik Bhaskar as far as editorial ethics are concerned: "Our newspapers are run by professionals. No family member holds any editorial posts. And we maintain neutrality in news and are wholly reader-centric. We don’t owe allegiance to any political party. They come and go. Our allegiance is to the household."
Under his aggressive leadership qualities, the company is considered one of the fastest-growing media groups by analysts and the investor community.
Manmohan Ji’s demise is a huge loss for the world of journalism: PM Modi
Sr Journalist Manmohan passed away on June 7, he was 72
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 11, 2023 10:55 AM | 1 min read
After the death of well-known investigative journalist Manmohan, who held key positions in newspapers like -The Statesman, Hindustan Times, The Times Of India and The Tribune, now Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed shock at his death.
In a statement he said, “I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Shri Manmohan Ji. My deepest condolences are with the family in this hour of intense grief. Journalism was not just a professional calling, but a way of life for Shri Manmohan Ji. He set high standards for himself and stood as an excellent example of value-based journalism.”
He also wrote about his passion for investigative journalism and deep understanding of the domain of national security and how he made an invaluable contribution to the nation's development.
“Shri Manmohan Ji will continue to be a source of inspiration for young professionals who want to carve out a niche for themselves in the world of media. His demise is a huge loss for the world of journalism. Today, he is no longer physically present in our midst, but the values and ideals instilled by him will continue to guide the family and his admirers. May the family members and well-wishers be granted the strength to bear this irreparable loss”, the letter stated.
HT Media announces 60-65% average variable pay bonus payout for employees
Sources privy to the matter have confirmed the development to e4m
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 9, 2023 4:48 PM | 2 min read
HT Media MD & CEO, Praveen Someshwar has announced a 60-65% average variable payout to employees in the company's quarterly town hall meeting.
Sources privy to the development have confirmed the news to exchange4media that Someshwar announced an immediate variable payout. Rating 1 is given for performance below expectations, Rating 2 is given for almost meeting expectations, Rating 3 is given for meeting expectations, Rating 4 is exceeds expectations and Rating 5 is substantially exceeds expectations.
In the last town hall, Someshwar faced questions on variable pay bonuses and was non-committal on the same. Sources also shared that the decision was taken after discussions in the last quarter. However, an announcement was made only now.
During Q4 earnings call with investors, Piyush Gupta, Group CFO, HT Media shared that the newsprint prices are about Rs 60,000 per metric tonne. Gupta said, “As we are looking out next year, we are already seeing softness happening, so we are very hopeful that these prices will come down about 10% to 15% from here on.”
He also added, “Now, as we embark on the next fiscal year, we've already completed the month of May nearly. There's a big program on yield improvement that we have put in place, with which we are hoping to unlock the value and go back to our pre-Covid yields. The paper prices, of course, are coming down, which you will see translating into EBITDA, and therefore PBT and PAT in the coming year. But with the revenue uptick you will see the profitably come back to a pre-Covid, at a very robust level.”
HT stock price is Rs 19.30 on June 9 2023.
Senior journalist Avnish Jain no more
Jain was National Political Editor at Dainik Bhaskar
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 9, 2023 10:12 AM | 1 min read
Veteran journalist Avnish Jain is no more. He was 59.
He passed away on Thursday morning in Indore, as per media reports.
Jain was National Political Editor at Dainik Bhaskar.
He is survived by his wife and son.
Jain was associated with Dainik Bhaskar since 1996.
He started his journalism career in 1992 with Rashtriya Sahara after completing education from IIMC. He has also worked with Dainik Jagran and Divya Bhaskar.
Noted investigative journalist Manmohan passes away at 72
He held key positions in newspapers like The Statesman, Hindustan Times, The Times Of India and The Tribune
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 8, 2023 11:47 AM | 1 min read
Well-known investigative journalist Manmohan, who held key positions in newspapers like -The Statesman, Hindustan Times, The Times Of India and The Tribune is no more.
Apart from this, he also used to write columns for The Sunday Guardian newspaper. He was 72.
Manmohan was admitted to the 'All India Institute of Medical Sciences' (AIMS) in Delhi, where he breathed his last at around 6.45 pm on Wednesday. On Manmohan's death, many journalists including well-known journalist (Padma Shri) Alok Mehta have paid rich tributes to him.
Tribes comes on board as presenting partner for IMPACT 50 Most Influential Women 2023
The awards recognise and acknowledge contributions, inspiring leadership and the remarkable body of work done by trail-blazing women in the advertising, media and marketing domain
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 8, 2023 9:10 AM | 3 min read
The 2023 edition of the iconic IMPACT 50 Most Influential Women 2023 Awards has been announced. These awards recognise and acknowledge the immense contribution, inspiring leadership and remarkable body of work done by trail-blazing women achievers from the Advertising, Media and Marketing worlds.
For the 2023 edition, Tribes has come on board as the presenting partner for IMPACT 50 Most Influential Women. In 2022, the event was Powered by Scibids, developers of AI for marketing. The Gold Partner was India Today Television.
Tribes is a $83-million group of fully integrated marketing agencies. It has been investing in technology that enables customer experience across OOH, Events, Activation and Retail. Whether it is immersive retail experience through AR and VR, or helping brands capture consumer leads and insights, they have developed solutions and platforms that integrate with innovative experiential solutions.
Last year, Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBCTV18, Network18 Group, topped IMPACT’s 50 Most Influential Women in Media, Marketing and Advertising List, 2022. Bhan was awarded the top position for redefining the business news broadcast landscape.
The 2022 edition jury was led by Sam Balsara, Chairman and Founder, Madison World. Other eminent names on the jury this year were Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network; Vaishali Banerjee, MD, Platinum Guild International – India; Pradeep Dwivedi, ED & CEO, Eros International Media Ltd; Priya Nair, Global CMO, Beauty & Wellbeing, HUL; Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri; Kavita Nair, Independent Director & Board Member, Bluedart Express; Shefali Chhachhi, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Hearth Ventures; Sunil Lulla, Founder & Chief Evangelist, The Linus Adventures LLP; Rajeev Beotra, Executive Director, HT Media Ltd.; Neeraj Bahl, MD & CEO, BSH Home Appliances; Nitin Gupta, CEO, Xapads Media; Gulshan Verma, CEO, Jio Ads; Gurmit Singh, General Manager, APAC, Quora.
The previous edition also witnessed a healthy representation of women leaders from across domains. The eminent jury handpicked 21 new faces and voices who are shaking up the industry right now.
The number of women on the list from media companies is 13, which is one less than the 2020 tally. A total of 24 names are from the agency side like creative, media, digital, design domains. The remaining 18 are from the marketing background, with 6 of them being from digital-first businesses. Along with the 50 women achievers on the list, the jury singled out five professionals for ‘Special Mention’.
Commenting on this association, Gour Gupta, Chairman and MD, Tribes Communication said, “We are thrilled to be the presenting partners of IMPACT 50 Most Influential Women 2023 Awards. We have always associated with the best in the industry and these Awards are a perfect fit for our brand which stands for excellence and innovation.”
Previous toppers of IMPACT’s 50 Most Influential Women List include: Kalli Purie, Vice Chairperson, India Today Group (2020); Tanya Dubash, Executive Director and Chief Brand Officer, Godrej Industries (2019), Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director & Chief Marketing Officer, Parle Agro (2018), Malini Agarwal, Founder & Creative Director, MissMalini Entertainment (2017), Ekta Kapoor, Joint Managing Director and Creative Director, Balaji Telefilms (2016), Kirthiga Reddy, then Managing Director of Facebook India (2015), Rama Bijapurkar, market strategy consultant and acclaimed business author (2014), Shobhana Bhartia, Chairperson and Editorial Director HT Media Group (2013) and Vinita Bali, then Managing Director of Britannia (2012).
For more information, please visit:
Leading from the front: Shobhana Bhartia
In today’s edition of the series, we look at the journey of Shobhana Bhartia who scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to take on the role of the Chief Executive of a newspaper
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 7, 2023 6:01 PM | 4 min read
In 1986, 29-year-old Shobhana Bhartia took over directly as Chief Executive of the national daily Hindustan Times and she scripted history by becoming not only the first woman in India to take on that role for a newspaper but also possibly the youngest one to do so.
In our weekly feature “Leading from the Front”, where we profile people who led India’s transformation, we shine the spotlight on Bhartia, who is currently the Chairperson and Editorial Director of HT Media.
During her tenure, she led the transformation of the publication from the front. She is known as the driving force behind HT Media, handling the editorial as well as the financial aspects of the media business with equal finesse.
Born on January 4, 1957, Bhartia is the youngest daughter of industrialist KK Birla of the illustrious Birla family. A graduate of the Calcutta University, Bhartia took over the reins of Hindustan Times, where the Birla family had a 75% stake. It was a time when few women were seen at the helm of large businesses.
Bhartia, who had a penchant for journalism, was determined to transform not only the company’s future but also existing notions of women in leadership roles. She has championed many ground-breaking initiatives for the media group.
In 1999, she became the Vice Chairman and Editorial Director of Hindustan Times, moving out of its home market in Delhi to the rest of India. Under Bhartia, the company expanded beyond its flagship newspaper to include multiple editions across the nation.
Today, the company owns English and Hindi dailies Hindustan Times and HT Mumbai, along with the business paper Mint. It has also partnered with Virgin Radio to foray into the FM radio space with four stations and gone digital with an array of web properties like Shine and Desimartini.
In 2002, Hindustan Times became HT Media to consolidate all of its media businesses. In the same year, Bhartia became a pioneer among media magnates to strike a deal with foreign investors. She sold a 16% stake in HT Media to Henderson Global Investors, a private equity company.
She also inked the deal between Wall Street Journal and Mint, which led to a fruitful partnership between the two media powerhouses.
In 2004, HT Media became a listed company, attracting external funding. Bhartia is credited with raising Rs 400 crore through the company’s equity launch in 2005. Today, HT Media is known as India’s largest listed media company.
The media baroness also broke ground in 2006 by partnering with the publication company’s biggest rival Bennett Coleman & Co. to launch Metro Now, a Delhi-centred tabloid. Bhartia also launched the business weekly MintAsia in Singapore in 2013.
Accolades poured for Bhartia who received the prestigious Global Leader of Tomorrow award from the World Economic Forum in 1996. She also won “Outstanding Business Woman of the Year” in 2001 by PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and National Press India Award in 1992.
Other awards include The Business Woman Award, and The Economic Times Awards for Corporate Excellence in 2007. Forbes Asia has also named her among the 50 Women in the Mix.
In 2013, the ASSOCHAM Ladies League also conferred upon her the Delhi Women of the Decade Achievers Award.
Frequently counted among the world’s most powerful women in business, Bhartia also proved her mettle by venturing into politics. She was bestowed the Padma Shri award in 2005 by the former Indian President the Late APJ Abdul Kalam. In the following year, Bhartia was nominated to the Rajya Sabha on recommendation from the Sonia Gandhi-led United Progressive Alliance.
Despite facing some objections on the grounds of her being a “media baron” and not a journalist, Bhartia’s nomination was supported by the Supreme Court of India. She is credited with introducing "The Child Marriage (Abolition) and Miscellaneous Provisions Bill, 2006."
In her long association with Hindustan Times, Bhartia has successfully turned the newspaper into a modern new-age product, in design and in attitude. One of the biggest challenges that she undertook head on was reorienting the company to a profitable, consumer-focussed business. She left her mark not only on the large business decisions that changed the course of the company, but also on its editorial strategy.
India's robust media landscape today is the culmination of the grit and determination showcased by business leaders like Shobhana Bhartia. The Indian news industry today stands tall on the formidable shoulders of these giants.
Brands are investing in print & magazines in large numbers: Suresh Balakrishna, The Hindu
Balakrishna, Chief Revenue Officer, The Hindu, spoke to us about print circulation making a comeback, the group expanding in the digital market and more
By Tanya Dwivedi | Jun 7, 2023 9:09 AM | 3 min read
Frontline, the iconic fortnightly news magazine by The Hindu Group, recently unveiled its new avatar with bolder fonts, and a fresh design palette.
On the sidelines of the launch, e4m spoke to Suresh Balakrishna, Chief Revenue Officer, The Hindu, to gather insights on the print industry’s overall readership and the advertisers’ sentiment for the medium.
Excerpts:
Has the print industry witnessed an increase in readership in recent years?
The industry has already witnessed an increase in readership in recent years, and the best thing about print and digital is that both mediums are doing well in the market.
How is The Hindu faring in terms of ad revenues?
We cannot share revenues for Q4 now but we can talk about the data for the last few years. We finished at 98% in 2019. I believe that makes us the best-performing English newspaper group in the country. We have had a fabulous journey so far. The newspaper has also witnessed a significant growth in the last couple of years. The months of April and May have been a great start to the year.
How do you differentiate print from other forms of media?
The print media is making a comeback after the pandemic. The weight has been significantly bounced back, and this is a big development for the print media industry. This shows that people still want to continue newspaper reading and continue to subscribe to newspapers. Moreover, we have also achieved the pre-pandemic newspaper circulation target.
How has Hindu been expanding its digital market in recent years?
We already have an established market across the country. Our website and app are behind the paywall. The good thing is that people in large numbers are going for subscribtions to read the newspaper. The Hindu has done a great job in maintaining the credibility of its content and gaining readers’ trust in the market. Moreover, we are planning to expand in the print and magazine business in the coming years.
What are your thoughts on the new avatar of Frontline Magazine?
The magazine is a prestigious product of The Hindu Group. The refreshed look will offer a lot more to our readers, both visually and in terms of content. The intent is to seamlessly merge tradition and innovation to offer a power-packed reading experience and it’s safe to say we have achieved it.
Are we going to see more brands investing in print and magazines in the coming years?
Yes, brands are investing in print and magazines in large numbers. Digital brands are our biggest categories. Moreover, ed-tech and fintech companies are investing in the print media. Technology has provided a great evolution for the print and magazine business in India.
