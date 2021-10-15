Jagran Group Chairman Yogendra Mohan Gupta no more

Gupta, who had been keeping unwell for some time, breathed his last in Kanpur

Updated: Oct 15, 2021 4:13 PM
Gupta

Jagran Group Chairman Yogendra Mohan Gupta is no  more. Gupta, who had been keeping unwell for some time, breathed his last in Kanpur, according to a media report.

Besides being credited for taking the Jagran group to new heights, Gupta also immensely contributed to the growth of art and culture in the country. He was the force behind the setting up of the Lakshmi Devi Lalit Kala Academy in Kanpur. 

Gupta was also a renowned poet. 

