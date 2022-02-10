'Nita Joshi was the best partner one could ask for'

Guest Column: K&J Search Consultants Executive Director Abha Kapoor remembers her business partner & best friend, Joshi, & says it would be impossible to fill the void created by her departure

I am devastated after Nita Joshi’s demise. She was not just my business partner, but also my best friend, a rock and go-to person all along.

Nita was an amazing human being and the coolest person to work with. In fact, we complemented each other. We have known each other for about 30 years and am overwhelmed with so many feelings at present.

Nita Joshi (Left) & Abha Kapoor

People often say that you should not do business with your friend. But our solid partnership and success proved them wrong. We worked so effectively and smoothly together for the last 26 years as business partners.

We started from a small boutique firm and then built K&J with so much passion putting so much effort behind it and building the entire teams in all segments organically.

She passed into the light on the 8th of Feb leaving me heartbroken. She always said to me she has had the best life possible.

Nita was unwell for the last couple of years as battled cancer. I could not meet her often due to the COVID pandemic. She texted me on my birthday on January 7 and that turned out to be our last interaction.

Two and a half decades that went past in a flash. She was the best partner one could ask for and together we (Nita, The K&J team & I) built an amazing organization, a pioneer & leader in M&E that created the talent pool for this industry. More importantly, we had so much fun doing it. It was pure joy working with her.

It would be impossible to fill the void created by her departure. I am trying to focus on the fact that she is in a better place, free of her pain & suffering….. I am sure, someday, we will meet again…

