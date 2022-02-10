Nita Joshi, founding partner of K&J Search Consultants, no more

Nita Joshi, the founding partner of K&J Search Consultants, passed away on Tuesday after a battle with cancer.

She was cremated on Wednesday. The news was confirmed by her business partner Abha Kapoor.

Joshi was the COO and Head of HR at Dead Ant. She was associated with K&J for over 20 years.

K&J Search Consultants was established in 1996 and was a leading search firm in their domain and worked with clients from both multinational brands and startups. They focused on recruitment for the New Economy sectors including Media, Communications and Entertainment.

Devraj Sanyal, MD & CEO, India & South Asia at Universal Music Group, remembered Joshi as “one of the coolest, wisest and warmest people I ever knew and had the privilege to call my headhunter first, then friend & eventually guide & family.”

“She got me my first proper corporate job at ELLE India with my fav Neerja Shah in 1996 and that started a relationship with her partner Abha Virmani Kapoor and her at their firm K&J Associates for almost 3 decades.

She’s placed me more than once in my career and done countless placements for me across companies in the last many years and then spent the last couple of years running HR for me Universal Music India My teams will miss her terribly as she was their goto person for anyone who needed someone to talk to, esp during the pandemic.

To me, Nita was the most fiercely loyal person I knew and also most amazing family person, HR mentor & guide to a few generations of professionals and personally to me, my personal life coach.

She passed into the light on the 8th of Feb leaving a lot of us heartbroken & disconsolate. A lot of you here knew her & crossed paths with her in your lives & knew her to be the Rockstar she was so please join me in praying for her soul to be given eternal peace.”

