India Today Group elevates Sakshi Kohli as Publisher of the Lifestyle Division

India Today Group has elevated Sakshi Kohli as Publisher of the Lifestyle Division of the group.

In addition to heading Events and CSR for the group, Kohli will now drive the business for Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan and Brides Today and will be responsible for all aspects of the business including top line, bottom line, marketing, growth, new initiatives, market share and events. She will be responsible for national advertising sales, sponsorships and alliances for this SBU. She will work closely with Lifestyle Division’s digital and print editor, Nandini Bhalla.



Kohli has spent over 14 years with the India Today Group and brings with her two decades of diverse experience in communication, brand building, events in the media, entertainment & hospitality industry. Her prior experience includes a decade spent with Taj Group of Hotels and The Oberoi Group where she led several assignments in the field of communications, brand enhancement, product launches and marketing. She developed effective strategies, managed events, promotional activities and established alliances with major corporate brands, business bodies and global events.



Speaking on the occasion, Kalli Purie, Vice Chairperson, India Today Group said, “I am confident that Nandini and Sakshi will fashion a fantastic way ahead and make the Lifestyle Division a showstopper!”

