Editors Guild of India appoints legal panel to ensure press freedom

The Editors Guild of India has appointed a legal Advisory Panel that will advise and work with the Guild on important issues pertaining to press freedom.

“The panel will help the Guild craft responses to the complex web of civil and criminal laws that are used by authorities to supress media freedom,” the Guild said in a statement.

The panel has Kapil Sibal, Shyam Divan, Rajiv Nayar, Sanjay Hegde, Menaka Guruswamy, Prashant Kumar, and Shahrukh Alam.

The panel will be expanded in the coming days to include more members of the legal fraternity from across different states, who have worked in the realm of freedom of expression and media related issues.