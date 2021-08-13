DB Corp Q1 revenue up 43% at Rs 308 crore

The company's advertising revenue stood at Rs. 1713 million, up by 60.09%, as against Rs. 1070 million in Q1 FY2021

DB Corp Limited (DBCL), a print media company and home to flagship newspapers - Dainik Bhaskar, Divya Bhaskar, Divya Marathi, and Saurashtra Samachar, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The highlights of the Company’s operational and financial performance are as follows:

Performance highlights for Q1 FY2022 – Consolidated [All Comparisons with Q1 FY2021]

Due to disturbed base of Qtr 1 FY 21 due to covid resurgence, YOY comparable are not meaningful

Advertising Revenue stood at Rs. 1713 million as against Rs. 1070 million

Circulation Revenue stood at Rs. 1106 million as against Rs. 928 million

Total Revenue came in at Rs. 3080 million as against Rs. 2157 million

EBIDTA stands at Rs. 51 million as against EBIDTA loss of Rs. 278 million, aided by efficient cost control measures and despite large digital business investment for future growth

Net loss stands at Rs. 223 million as against Rs. 480 million

Radio business:

Advertising Revenue at Rs. 156 million versus Rs. 80 million

Commenting on the performance for Q1 FY 2021-22, Sudhir Agarwal, Managing Director, DB Corp Ltd said, “We have always been considered as the leaders in our field, and as they say, with great power comes great responsibility. The Dainik Bhaskar Group continues to receive global recognition as a result of the company's high standards of journalistic integrity and ethics.

The circulation and editorial strategies that we have been following have always given us strong results, and this quarter too is a testament to the fact that when we remain true to our values, results will follow. With its ability to reach mass audience, ease of executing geo-targeted campaigns, and bespoke communication with category-specific audiences, international brands continue to rely on Print Media in general and Indian Language newsprint, in particular, to reach out to a large audience..

