DB Corp posts 4.3% jump in total revenue for Q4 FY22

The company has recorded 1.6% jump in advertising revenue as compared to the same quarter last fiscal

Updated: May 13, 2022 12:46 PM  | 1 min read
DB Corp

DB Corp Limited has announced its financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2022.

Q4FY22

The company has recorded advertising revenue increase by 1.6% to Rs. 313.4 crore as against Rs. 308,4 crore, on a comparative higher base of last year.

Circulation Revenue has jumped 4.4% at Rs. 115.2 crore as against Rs. 110.4 crore.

Total Revenue grew by 4.3% at Rs. 479.9 crore as against Rs. 4601 crore.

FY22

The company has posted an advertising revenue growth by 17.3% at Rs 1182.7 crore as against Rs. 1008.4 crore.

Circulation revenue is up 9.9% at Rs 455.8 crore as against Rs 414.6 crore.

The company has also posted total revenue increase by 17.5% at Rs 1788.5 crore as against Rs 1522.2 crore.

