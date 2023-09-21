DB Corp ad revenue up 25% in FY23
The group’s total revenue has increased by 21%; circulation revenue by 1.5%
DB Corp Ltd has reported an increase of 21% in total revenue to Rs 2168.2 crore for the financial year 2022-23 against Rs 1788.5 crore for the fiscal ended 2021-22. As compared to the fiscal 2020-21, FY23 reported a growth of 42%.
According to the 2023 annual report, the group's advertising revenue for FY23 grew 25% to Rs 1482.7 crore against Rs 1182.7 crore in the previous fiscal. The advertising revenue for the FY 2020-21 stood at Rs 1008.4 crore. The company’s circulation revenue for the financial year 2022-23 saw an increase of 1.51% to Rs Rs 462.7 crore against Rs 455.8 crore. The circulation revenue of the company in FY 2020-21 stood at Rs 418.6 crore. The company’s PAT grew 19% for the FY23 to Rs 169.1 crore against Rs 142.6 crore in FY22.
Sudhir Agarwal, Managing Director, DB Corp highlighted that the group businesses performed well on all parameters. He said that the company's EBITDA had gone up 12% to Rs 3,611 million (Rs 361.1 crore) in the backdrop of investments in the company's digital business as well as steep newsprint prices for a large part of the year.
“We took proactive measures in response to the pandemic’s impact, and the cost optimisation actions we adopted are now firmly embedded in our ongoing business practices. By maintaining a steadfast focus on cost management, we aim to fortify our earnings to ensure resilience even in challenging circumstances,” Agarwal said.
He also mentioned that the Dainik Bhaskar Group has remained resilient and patient to tide over the challenges while retaining strategic focus to become future-ready with continued emphasis on being reader-centric. “We are strong believers that through timely and widespread dissemination of relevant and hyper-local information, we empower millions, and this helps in accelerating our readership growth.” He also highlighted that the company's debt-free balance sheet ensures financial stability during these difficult times.
According to Agarwal, due to the editorial strategies of Dainik Bhaskar and its market dominance, advertising revenues have increased significantly across the board, especially with print continuing to be the centre point of advertisers for both traditional and new age to run their hyperlocal marketing campaigns.
He added, “We are seeing this trend continue and we are happy to report that we closed the financial year on a good revenue run-rate. We are encouraged by the performance of our radio division as well as the increasing digital presence, as we work to develop our content and enhance our omni-channel platform to give information that is accurate, concise, and useful.”
Agarwal also stated that while CY2021 was severely impacted by Covid-19 and attendant restrictions, CY2022 began with geo-political tensions. However, the Print Sector continued the path of recovery despite these challenges. What is particularly heartening was that while advertising in Hindi and regional language publications recovered to around 90% whereas English newspapers advertising recovered to only 71% of pre-COVID-19 levels, according to a report by FICCI-EY, underscoring the strength of the markets that DB Corp operate in. The print media industry is on a strong recovery path as the ad space per publication in CY2022 grew by 16% compared to CY2021, according to a report by Adex India, he said.
Agarwal said Indian language print media have not only made a strong comeback but are demonstrating strong growth over new-age media segments.
“The growth in Tier-II and III markets has further driven the growth in the Print segment and as the clear market leader, the Dainik Bhaskar Group has been a strong beneficiary of this shift as it offers clear advantages to the advertisers and as a result the Group recorded ~25% growth in advertising revenues in FY23 over the previous year.”
Speaking on circulation strategy, he said Dainik Bhaskar’s long-term efforts to extend its leadership by increasing readership continue to yield benefits. “We rolled out several initiatives for our readers and trade partners to drive more reader acquisitions. Our teams continue to deepen our market presence and increase our circulation by taking several initiatives with trade partners as well as readers. Ongoing campaigns such as Personal Contact Campaign (PCC), One Nation One Number (ONON) helpline for bookings, Rebooking Drives in some newer markets such as Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand and Punjab are all yielding results. “
“This dominant position has also allowed us to take nominal increases in our cover price in some markets during the year with headroom for more,” he added.
Speaking on the radio business, he said the Retail / local advertisers’ share of ad volumes increased 10% over CY2021 to reach 49% of total ad volumes in CY2022. Gujarat, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh had the highest ad volumes. “At the Dainik Bhaskar Group, MY FM continues to connect with audiences and augment listeners' engagement activities through innovative content creation. This was demonstrated in the strong 20% growth in revenues and an almost ~30% increase in operating profits. We continue to believe that this business has strong potential.”
According to Agarwal, on the digital business for the past three years, the group has put in renewed focus on strengthening our digital business as it looks to create an omni-channel mechanism to reach its readers. “Our ability to innovate clearly puts us ahead of the competition and with a highly personalised product experience.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ajit Ninan didn't make cartoons, cartoons made him: Neelabh Banerjee
Banerjee is the National Creative Director at Reliance Industries Limited
By e4m Desk | Sep 9, 2023 11:11 AM | 3 min read
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Noted political cartoonist Ajit Ninan passes away at 68
Ninan was best known for the Ninan's World series in the Times of India
By e4m Desk | Sep 8, 2023 12:20 PM | 1 min read
Political cartoonist Ajit Ninan, known globally for his outstanding caricatures, passed away today, he was 68.
Ninan was best known for the Ninan's World series in the Times of India. Of the thousands of characters Ninan inked, 'Detective Moochwala' in the children's magazine Target was his most famous.
Ninan regularly addressed social issues and day-to-day activities in keenly observed and humorous ways that speak to some of the universal pressures of managing the family budget and raising children in an increasingly globalised society.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
As a brand that engages young fans, we are powerful influencers: Gaurav Banerjee
Banerjee, Head-Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, shed light on Disney Star's ‘Let's Get Healthy’ initiative and the network's endeavours to promote healthy living
By Sonam Saini | Sep 7, 2023 1:28 PM | 6 min read
Disney Star's ‘Let's Get Healthy’ project, which promotes healthy living across its Disney channels, is centred on developing interesting narratives and programming to entertain consumers while also reinforcing the idea of living a healthy lifestyle. They have partnered with brands to create programmes such as Disney Delicious with IKEA, Delicious Minis, Let's Get Healthy with Gary, and many more.
As part of Healthy Living, the network has set nutritional rules to ensure that its brands promote healthful foods and beverages to children while also conducting responsible food marketing to adults. All food and beverage products advertised, sponsored, or promoted on Disney Channel, Hungama, Disney Junior, Super Hungama, and Disney International HD in India, as well as Disney-owned online destinations geared towards families and children, will be required to meet Disney's nutrition guidelines.
In a conversation with exchange4media, Gaurav Banerjee, Head- Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, shed more light on the initiative and the entertainment network's endeavours to promote healthy living.
What does healthy living mean for Disney Star?
In India, we launched this initiative under the umbrella of ‘Let’s Get Healthy’ in 2020, and through our kids-targeted destinations, we have been consistently working towards building this initiative across multiple touchpoints, hoping to inspire kids and families to embrace a healthy lifestyle. The health of kids is critically important, and we are pleased to be playing our part in encouraging smart eating and exercise. We have introduced initiatives across our platforms that showcase fun, easy ways to incorporate healthy living practices into the fabric of everyday life.
In addition to engaging initiatives that convey the message of Healthy Living, we have also taken the commitment further by only associating our kids’ brands and characters with a more nutritionally balanced range of foods through advertisements and sponsorships.
Why would an entertainment organization venture into the health space?
As a brand that engages our young fans through stories and characters, we are powerful influencers and are in a unique position to shape their thoughts and their world. It’s an immense responsibility and we take it very seriously. This presented us with an opportunity to step into a role that empowers kids and families to make healthier choices. We aim to nurture a generation that is more health-conscious about the decisions they make, and we believe that we can guide them down that path, starting from an early age.
We have identified – nutrition, hygiene and physical activity - as focal points that we want to emphasize. Over the past few years, we have advocated these through various iterations of Let’s Get Healthy in India – our successful on-ground initiative called Stay Fit with Mickey and Minnie, animated shorts with Jojo, cooking based shows like Delicious, Delicious Minis, Let’s Get Healthy with Gary and bit-sized quick paced formats like Healthy Hacks across our television and digital platforms.
Which has been your most successful Healthy Living campaign and why?
In India, we have been curating a wide array of initiatives to promote this initiative and take great pride in presenting the communication through a fun, narrative setting that doesn’t interfere with the viewer experience but effectively delivers the message. We embarked on this journey with Mickey and Minnie, launching this initiative with Star Fit with Mickey and Minnie which has also become one of our most successful campaigns, reaching out to 3 million kids in schools and generating 100+ Mn views across social media platforms. In the nutrition space, we observed fans wholeheartedly embracing Disney Delicious which has garnered about 10 million views on social media.
What are the various touchpoints that you have identified to communicate the message of Healthy Living?
Storytelling has always been at the heart of what we do, and we ensure that we weave in wholesome, entertaining and enriching messages within a fun, engaging narrative – whether it’s through on-ground or content initiatives spanning long-form or short-form content.
For India specifically, we believed the most effective approach for dissemination was through our strong network of kids’ channels – which today holds a leading position with a 30% network share* along with our social media platforms which have a reach extending to a fan base of 10 Mn+.
Since the nutritional guidelines were implemented in October 2021, what are the implications and industry sentiments like?
Globally, these efforts have garnered critical acclaim and recognition from parents, nutrition experts, federal regulators, and the advertising community worldwide. In India as well, the industry sentiments have been extremely positive, and we observe an increasing number of brands introducing healthier alternatives and joining us in our endeavour to promote a healthy lifestyle. In the past three years, we have collaborated with like-minded brands that were enthusiastic about collaborating with us as we embarked on this journey, and we are confident that this initiative will continue to gather momentum as we progress.
What kind of advertising impact have you seen after implementing these guidelines?
We have been working with a wide range of healthy products, as they benefit from an added boost and validation through advertising on our platforms. Also, our position as the leading network in the genre attracts brand categories beyond food and beverages that view us as a preferred brand to collaborate with and to connect with kids and families. Consumer Durables has been a consistent category along with FMCG, Health and Wellness, E-commerce, fashion and lifestyle and consumer electronics who continue to advertise with us.
Brands understand that the kids’ genre presents an opportunity not only to reach kids but also parents due to significant co-viewing. Moreover, they understand that kids nowadays exert an increasing influence on family decisions and are more discerning and knowledgeable in their choices – hence the advertising overall, hasn’t been as impacted.
Did some brands stop advertising with Disney Star after implementing these guidelines?
It’s interesting to note that while we couldn’t continue our association with certain brands’ there have been a lot of brands who have been in dialogue with us to see how they can modify their product composition to work with our guidelines.
What are your plans to amplify the initiative?
Let’s Get Healthy will remain a significant initiative, and this is only the beginning for us. During special occasions like National Nutrition Week, our endeavour is to combine the fun found in Disney’s stories and characters with the enriching message of adopting better and healthier lifestyle choices.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Editors Guild urges the Manipur government to close FIR’s against its members
The Guild also stated that it was shocked by the intimidatory statements made by the CM of Manipur
By e4m Desk | Sep 5, 2023 6:46 PM | 3 min read
The Editors Guild of India has issued a statement after FIR’s were filed against the members of the Guild.
The Guild in its statement has said that it is disturbed by the registration of First Information Reports (FIRS) by the Manipur Police against the President of the Guild as well as the members of the fact- finding team that had visited Manipur to study and document media's coverage of ethnic clashes in the state. The Guild also stated that it was shocked by the intimidatory statements made by the Chief Minister of Manipur, Mr. N Biren Singh, in response to the report.
“The Guild would also like to reiterate that the underlying idea of the report was to enable introspection and reflection on the media's conduct in such a sensitive situation. The Guild urges the state government to close the FIRS”, read the press note.
Here is the full copy of the statement:
The Editors Guild of India is disturbed by the registration of First Information Reports (FIRS) by the Manipur Police against the President of the Guild as well as the members of the fact- finding team that had visited Manipur to study and document media's coverage of ethnic clashes in the state. The Guild is further shocked by the intimidatory statements made by the Chief Minister of Manipur, Mr. N Biren Singh, in response to the report.
The Guild had received several representations from civil society as well as the Indian Army raising concerns that the media in Manipur was playing a partisan role in the ongoing ethnic conflict between the majority Meitei community and the Kuki-Chin minority. The Guild had sent a three-member team to Manipur to examine the media's reportage in the state as well as the effects of internet shut down. The team met a cross-section of reporters, editors, representatives of the Editors Guild of Manipur, All Manipur Working Journalists Union, civil society activists, public intellectuals, women affected by the violence, tribal spokespersons and the representatives of the security forces operating in Manipur.
The report was released on September 2, 2023.
The Guild is extremely disturbed that rather than respond to the concerns raised in the report in a meaningful way, the state government has registered FIRs invoking multiple provisions of the IPC. The Guild has already acknowledged and corrected an error that was pointed out regarding a photo caption, and we remain open to further discussion.
However, the Chief Minister's labelling of the journalists body as "anti-State" and "anti- national" is deeply disturbing, especially given the way the Union Government has emphasised the country's democratic credentials as well as the spirit of freedom of speech at the global stage for the upcoming G20 summit. The Guild would also like to reiterate that the underlying idea of the report was to enable introspection and reflection on the media's conduct in such a sensitive situation. The Guild urges the state government to close the FIR’s.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Deeply concerned about deterioration of editorial standards: Malini Parthasarathy
Parthasarathy who resigned from The Hindu Group in January 2023 as Chairperson has criticised the paper for carrying a full-fledged election poster
By e4m Desk | Sep 4, 2023 11:22 AM | 2 min read
Malini Parthasarathy who resigned from the board of The Hindu Group Publishing Private Ltd in January 2023 has criticised the paper for carrying a full-fledged election poster.
In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, “A full-fledged election poster made ready for @arivalayam in the pages of @the_hindu ! If this full-page encomium for the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme is not evidence of the blatantly partisan bias of the current editorial management, what else is? Deeply concerned about the deterioration of editorial standards at our prestigious legacy newspaper as all pretensions of fairness & impartiality are being abandoned!”
A full fledged election poster made ready for @arivalayam in the pages of @the_hindu ! If this full page encomium for the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme is not evidence of the blatantly partisan bias of the current editorial management, what else is? Deeply concerned about the… pic.twitter.com/crqv1EKNlV— Malini Parthasarathy (@MaliniP) September 3, 2023
At the time of her resignation, Parthasarathy had hinted at differences with the Board, Parthasarathy, in a LinkedIn post said, “My term as Chairperson of The Hindu Group Publishing ends. However, I have also resigned from the Board of the THGPPL as I find the space and scope for my editorial views shrinking. My entire endeavour as Chairperson and Director, Editorial Strategy was to ensure that The Hindu Group revives its legacy of fair and unbiased reporting.”
Malini had two stints as Executive Editor of The Hindu. Her last stint was from 2015 to 2016.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Venugopal Kasturi elected Chairman of The Hindu Group's Kasturi and Sons Ltd.
He was the founding Executive Editor of Businessline
By e4m Desk | Sep 2, 2023 8:30 AM | 1 min read
Venugopal Kasturi has been elected as the Chairman of Kasturi and Sons Ltd., The Hindu Group's holding company.
Venugopal Kasturi was the founding Executive Editor of Businessline.
He is the youngest son of The Hindu's Editor G. Kasturi.
The Hindu Group Publishing Private Ltd. has a number of publications, namely The Hindu, Businessline, Frontline and Sportstar.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ABC reports gross income of Rs 350 lakh in FY2022-23
According to the annual report, revenue from operations increased by 1.21% to Rs 201 lakh
By Sonam Saini | Aug 31, 2023 8:47 AM | 1 min read
The Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC) has reported gross income of Rs.349.55 lakh for FY 2022-23, which is a decrease of 4.79% compared to last year (FY2021-22) when it was Rs 367.13 lakh.
According to the 75th annual report released by the council recently, its revenue from operations increased by 1.21% for the year ended March 31, 2023 to Rs 201.09 lakh against Rs 198.68 lakh in the previous fiscal. Meanwhile, the council’s total expenditure declined by 16.14% to Rs 170.11 lakh from Rs 202.86 lakh in FY2022-21.
According to the report, for financial year 2022-2023, excess of income over expenditure was at Rs. 179.45 lakh recording an increase of 9.24% over Rs. 164.27 lakh in the previous fiscal.
The bureau also informed that during the fiscal 2022-2023, Prasanth Kumar was appointed as director with effect from September 15, 2022. It also informed that Praveen Someshwar, Dhruba Mukherjee, Vikram Sakhuja, and Shashank Srivastava, who will retire by rotation in terms of the provisions of Companies Act, 2013, are eligible for reappointment. However, H. N Cama, Debabrata Mukherjee and Shashidhar Sinha, who retire by rotation, have conveyed their decision not to seek re-appointment.
During the fiscal, the council carried out six monthly circulation audits of member publications for the audit periods January-June 2022 and July-December 2022. Thereafter, in March, the council decided to carry out annual circulation audits w.e.f. 1st January 2023 i.e. for the period January 2023 to December 2023.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube