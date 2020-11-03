Dainik Bhaskar-e4m webinar: Experts to discuss Bharat's growth potential

The esteemed panel will discuss the growth potential and the changing demographics in media consumption across non-metros

Dainik Bhaskar Group has collaborated with exchange4media Group for a webinar series called ‘Non-Metros: Driving The Economic Resurgence’. The series focuses on how Tier II and Tier III cities in India are likely to emerge as drivers of growth. The upcoming session today (November 3) will discuss the topic, ‘All Eyes On Bharat: Growth Potential Unlocked’.

The virtual discussion is scheduled to start at 4 pm.

The Session Chair for the panel discussion is Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, exchange4media Group & BW Businessworld. The panellists for the webinar are Mr. Girish Agarwal, Promoter-Director, Dainik Bhaskar Group; Mr. Gulbahar Taurani, Vice President, Philips Personal Health, Indian Subcontinent; Mr. Satyajit Sengupta, CCSMO - Sales & Marketing, Dainik Bhaskar Group; Ms. Vaishali Verma, CEO, Initiative; and Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI)

The panellists will share their insights on the changing demographics in media consumption across non-metros, and will discuss how brands are leveraging the festive season which traditionally sees increased activity in non-metros. The webinar will put the spotlight on the growth story for brands in 'Bharat’.

The session will talk about the impact of reverse migration on non-metros, building brand equity & trust, local market planning and optimising the customer buying funnel. It will explore how media strategy for brands evolved in 2020 and how has the market prioritization model changed.

The virtual discussion will highlight the triangular relationship between brand, agency and publication and discuss the role of Print in helping a brand tailor its marketing activities and how brands can ride on the credibility that Print offers as a medium.

