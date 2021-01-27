Award winning journalist Neha Dixit complains of stalking and death threats

‘The stalker identifies my exact physical location on phone calls and threatens me with rape, acid attack and death,’ tweeted Dixit

Award winning journalist Neha Dixit, who has covered politics, issues related to gender equality, and social justice in print, TV, and online media for more than a decade, has complained of being stalked and receiving death threats.

In a twitter post, Dixit wrote, “Since September 2020, I’m being physically stalked. The stalker identifies my exact physical location on phone calls and threatens me with rape, acid attack and death.”

Here is the full post:

Dixit’s work has been published in international outlets, including The New York Times, Al-Jazeera, Caravan, and The Wire. She has received numerous awards, including the European Commission’s Lorenzo Natali Media Prize in 2011, the Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism in 2014, and the 2016 Chameli Devi Jain Award for Outstanding Woman Journalist.

