Amar Ujala begins its 22nd Edition from Shimla

In its endeavour to reach out to new geographies, Amar Ujala has launched its 22nd edition in Shimla.

Prior to this it had a total of 21 editions in six states (Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi NCR and Uttar Pradesh) and two union territories (Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir), covering 180 districts.

The 22nd edition of Amar Ujala was formally launched on 1st September 2022 at Shoghi, Shimla in Himachal Pradesh and started duly printing and publishing on Thursday after the Havan Yagya and Kanya Pujan.

Amar Ujala Group’s Managing Director Tanmay Maheshwari and Group President Varun Maheshwari were specially present on this occasion. On this occasion, Amar Ujala family performed the puja.

The Shimla office of Amar Ujala is located at an altitude of about 5,700 feet above sea level. The association of Devbhoomi Himachal and Amar Ujala is not new. It must be mentioned that Amar Ujala first entered Himachal Pradesh with the launch of Chandigarh edition on 20 July 1999.

