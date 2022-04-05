DNPA appoints Tanmay Maheshwari as Chairman

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Apr 5, 2022 4:57 PM  | 1 min read
Tanmay Maheshwari

Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) has appointed Tanmay Maheshwari as its new Chairman, media reports said. The appointment came into effect on April 1, 2022. 

Maheshwari has recently taken over as MD of Amar Ujala Publications. 

As per media reports, DNPA had been under the leadership of Pawan Agarwal, Deputy Managing Director, DB Corp. Agarwal was the Chairman from January 2021 to March 2022.  

DNPA is an organization of the digital arms of leading media companies of the country, representing both print and television entities.

Apart from Maheshwari, DNPA has also announced that Mariam Mathew, CEO, Manorama Online at Malayala Manorama will be the new Vice-Chairman while Arijit Chatterjee, Chief Strategy Officer, NDTV, will be the Treasurer of the association, reports informed. 

