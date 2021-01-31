A K Bhattacharya appointed as Executive Director of Business Standard

He was earlier the Editorial Director and before that the Editor of the newspaper.

A K Bhattacharya has been appointed as Executive Director and Editorial Director of Business Standard Private Limited. He was earlier the Editorial Director and before that the Editor of the newspaper.

The media group has also made new additions to its Board. Uday Shankar, former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Star India and President of Walt Disney Asia Pacific, has joined the Board as Non-executive Director, while Shivendra Gupta has been appointed as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Business Standard Private Limited. Prior to this, he was the CEO of the company.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)