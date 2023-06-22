Zee pays settlement charges to Sebi: Reports
The network has paid Rs 7 lakh as settlement fee to the market regulator for an alleged violation of securities law, media networks have reported
Zee has paid Rs 7 lakh as settlement charges to Sebi for alleged securities law violation, media networks have reported.
Sebi has said, as per media reports, that Zee has made "delayed disclosure...to Exchanges w.r.t to invocation of pledged shares".
Zee proposed to settle the proceedings "without admitting or denying the findings", reports say.
Meanwhile, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has adjourned the hearing of the plea by Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka to June 26.
Sebi order: Sony won’t pull out of merger with Zee, say reports
As per news reports, the Sony leadership took stock of the prospects of the deal earlier this week
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 9:47 AM | 1 min read
Sony is unlikely to pull out of the merger with Zee despite Sebi's fund diversion allegations against Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra and son Punit Goenka, CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, media networks have reported.
As per media reports, Sony will stick to the merger's commitment without any alterations.
It has been reported that senior Sony executives also took stock of the prospects of the deal earlier this week.
Last week, Zee had written to the markets regulator saying that continuous probes could create "prejudice for the company and shareholders".
Fresh layoffs at Byju’s, 1,000 sacked
The move is likely to affect the sales and marketing teams
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 20, 2023 1:25 PM | 1 min read
Byju's has sacked 1,000 employees as part of a fresh round of layoffs, media networks have reported.
The ed-tech company has resorted to this in order to improve finances and increase profitability, news agencies say quoting sources.
The laid-off employees will be given two months' salary.
As per earlier reports, the move is expected to affect the sales and marketing teams.
Sebi order: SAT adjourns ZEEL’s plea to June 26
SAT listed the matter for today after earlier denying interim relief to Chandra and Goenka
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 20, 2023 11:01 AM | 1 min read
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has adjourned the hearing of the plea by Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra and son Punit Goenka, the CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises.
The plea will now be heard on June 26.
The duo had filed a plea asking the Sebi order to be set aside. The market regulator had barred the two from holding any directorial or managerial position for a year as an action against the two for “siphoning off funds from the listed entity for their own benefit.”
As per media reports, Goenka's counsel said that the petitioners have appealed against an ex-parte order since the regulator has said it is "curious" but hasn't "reached a conclusion".
SAT had listed the matter for today after denying interim relief to Chandra and Goenka on June 16.
Friends in Comms: No hard feelings, just hard news
e4m Editor Naziya Alvi Rahman writes on how PR professionals need to respect the boundaries of journalists and how it should be a give-and-take relationship with realistic expectations
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Jun 20, 2023 9:04 AM | 5 min read
In my six-year-long stint as Editor of exchange4media.com, I can, with immense pride, say that while I am not friends with a single Comms Head in our industry, I am not enemies with them either. I have managed to keep it professional with more of a love-hate relationship. While they have showered love each time e4m has carried a positive story, they have also cursed me for every negative one.
The reason I was forced to write this piece is my desperation to make our work relationship better. We need to begin by accepting that we are professionals doing our respective jobs, and we need to respect each other’s boundaries. We have to work on a give-and-take relationship with realistic expectations from each other.
Expecting me to “flash” every news item that you believe is important and to take offence if I don’t, is not just immature but unprofessional too. Some of you have even tried to avenge later in your ways, but I am not sure if it has worked better for you. Hence, in the hope that we can now collaborate, I have put down a few ways, which I believe can improve our work relationship.
‘Make content worthy’
You are free to pitch in your ideas and sell every story to me, but instead of focusing on content, some of you just throw in names or warn me of consequences if we don’t toe the line. You have also pestered me with non-stop calls, messages and emails.
Trust me, it doesn’t work. Make your content worthy and it will all fall in place effortlessly. Each time you pitch in a weak story, you lose merit. Please take a look at the content on e4m and invest time to understand the kind of stories and releases that we put up.
On any regular day, we put around 40 news stories on the exchange4media website. Our decisions are not driven by what your client wants but by our editorial policies. We don’t write for you alone but for a larger audience that believes in the authenticity of our content. Hence, as Editor of exchange4media, it is my prime duty to ensure that I provide my readers with credible and topical content, and not how you want to pitch it.
Two-Way Process
Let’s make it a two-way process. Don’t come to me only when you need me. Be available even when we need quotes or bytes or confirmations on a news development. Many of you call incessantly when you want something, and conveniently chose not to reply to mails or pick up calls when we need help. I do understand your constraints but this is something you need to resolve with your leaders internally. And even if you don’t have a response, have the basic courtesy to communicate so. Don’t blame the reporter if he/she interprets your silence as acceptance of the claim. Please remember that you are in the business of communication. Keep it clear and not abstract.
Winning the Trust
Find your ways to win the trust and make this a long-lasting relationship. No matter what, we will need each other again for something the very next day. Some of you make commitments out of the desperation to hold back stories but rarely live up to them. It will at best work once or twice. We at exchange4media put 10-15 original stories (excluding press releases) on our website every day despite the limitations of our domain. So, we will come back to you very soon. Please work on building credibility. Keep your promises and this will help us take you more seriously.
Respect Boundaries
I know you are in love with the press releases you draft with so much effort. You also take approvals on the same from your seniors/clients before sending it out to me. But that doesn’t mean I will use it as it is. Some of you take offence when we change the headline and remove unwanted adjectives to get straight to the point. Again, at the cost of repeating myself, I must tell you we too have a job to do. And our job is to look at copies rationally and not from a sales or client’s perspective. And I am most pissed when some of you message and tell me what should be the headline or the intro of my story. Please respect our boundaries. I am not your spokesperson; I am a journalist and would want to handle my copies independently.
Before I wrap up this article, I want to thank each one of you for helping us out daily in so many ways, and I believe we do the same too. The purpose of this piece is to make things better for both of us. I will be happy if you chose to come to us with your suggestions on how we can make it better for you. Let’s collaborate!
PS: For press releases, pls don’t call me. Just mail them to e4mdesk@exchange4media.com.
Shailendra Bhatnagar joins Business Today Television as Chief Analyst & Editor, Markets
Prior to this he was Managing Editor of ‘'CNBC Awaaz' and 'CNBC Bajar'
By Ruhail Amin | Jun 19, 2023 8:58 PM | 1 min read
Shailendra Bhatnagar, former Managing Editor of business news channel 'CNBC Awaaz' and 'CNBC Bajar', has joined Business Today Television as Chief Analyst and Editor (Markets).
Bhatnagar began his journey in 1994 with Rubicon Securities where he tracked stock markets and wrote research reports. After a 2 year stint with Rubicon, he moved to a media company and joined CNBC TV 18 in 1996 and worked for 3 years and 3 months as an Anchor/Senior Analyst and Reporter.
Bhatnagar moved to Thomson Reuters in 1999 till January 2007, where he worked for 7 years and 5 months with cross-asset, cross-border teams to cover technology, telecom and stock markets.
He joined Bloomberg LP in Mumbai where he worked for 1 year and 5 months and wrote on stock markets in telecom and tech at a time when there was global downturn in equities. Bhatnagar also wrote on daily market movements in Indian stocks as well as Japanese, Korean, Pakistani and other equities. He then moved on to ET Now where he spent almost 7 years as Chief Editor and was responsible for editorial content and six teams comprising of almost 70 professionals reported into him.
For almost 17 months he was a passive investor and then joined the Communications team at Adfactors as Senior VP for 5 years 3 months before joining CNBC TV 18 as Consulting Editor in January 2019 and then becoming the Managing Editor of CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar.
Sebi’s repeated probes could hit merger with Sony: Zee
As per media reports, Zee has written to the regulator that the investigations create ‘prejudice for the company and shareholders’
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 19, 2023 8:58 AM | 2 min read
The Zee-Sony merger could be affected by repeated investigations being conducted by Sebi, Zee has said as per media reports.
Zee has written to the markets regulator that continuous probes create "prejudice for the company and shareholders".
Last week, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) denied interim relief to Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra and son Punit Goenka, CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, against a Sebi order they were challenging.
The market regulator has barred the duo from holding any directorial or managerial position for a year as an action against the two for “siphoning off funds from the listed entity for their own benefit”.
Sebi in its reply to SAT said that urgent action against ZEEL promoters is warranted in the alleged fund diversion case to safeguard the management, investors and stakeholders.
It also termed ZEEL's applications as "false and misleading."
“We have a situation before us where the chairman emeritus and the MD and CEO of this large listed company are involved in a myriad of different schemes and transactions through which vast amounts of public money belonging to listed companies are diverted to private entities owned and controlled by these persons. The appellant’s conduct is telling in this regard. Not only have there been violations but also the issuance of multiple false disclosures and submission of statements to cover up such wrongdoings,” Sebi said to SAT in a 197-page affidavit.
Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka’s appeal against Sebi order admitted by SAT
The next hearing is slated for June 19, say news reports
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 15, 2023 2:46 PM | 1 min read
The Securities Appeal Tribunal (SAT) has reportedly admitted the plea filed by the Chairman of the Essel Group Subhash Chandra and CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Punit Goenka against Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), which barred the two from holding any directorial or key managerial position in any listed company for a year. The action was taken against the two for “siphoning off funds from the listed entity for their own benefit.”
A news report said that the next hearing is slated for June 19th.
The plea filed by Chandra and Goenka stated that there was no show cause notice issued to them and the principles of natural justice were not followed.
Sebi, in its interim order, pointed out that Chandra and Goenka alienated the assets of ZEEL and other companies of Essel Group for the benefit of associate entities controlled by them.
