Way2News raises $16.75 million in Series A round from WestBridge Capital, Sashi Reddi

Hyderabad-based vernacular short news app - Way2News - has raised $16.75 million as part of its Series-A round from WestBridge Capital and venture capitalist Sashi Reddi. This marks WestBridge Capital’s debut investment in the media & entertainment sector in India.

The company plans to use the fresh capital to expand its user base across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala. The company will spend investment on hiring teams in editorial, sales, marketing, and scaling their robust AI-based technology to minimize human intervention in delivering credible news.

“At a time when existing social media and news syndication platforms may falter to find reliable local news, Way2News has cracked the code, enabling users to find credible news from small towns and villages while ensuring depth of coverage. Our mobile-first, crowdsourced News Platform, coupled with smarter AI-based quality checks, is revolutionary and sustainable,” said Way2News Founder & CEO Raju Vanapala.

“Way2News has shown a remarkable ability to scale and grow capital efficiently. Their user acquisition approach, engagement, and retention rates are unique and best-in-class in the industry. Their focus on providing delightful experiences to users and passion to make Way2News the largest vernacular platform excites us, and we look forward to a long partnership with them,” said Sumir Chadha, Co-founder and Managing Director at WestBridge Capital.

Founded in 2016, Way2News provides short news updates vetted by experienced editorial staff. Known for its hyperlocal news, it allows verified stringers to write and contribute regularly, making it a de-facto platform for citizen journalists with unparalleled coverage penetration. The app sees over 8 billion monthly screen views and an MAU to DAU ratio of over 50%.

