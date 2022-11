Vikram Kirloskar, Toyota Kirloskar’s Vice-Chairman, no more

Media reports say he died of a heart attack

Toyota Kirloskar Vice-Chairman Vikram Kirloskar has passed away.

According to media reports, he died of a heart attack on Tuesday. He was 64.

As per a post put out by Toyota India, his funeral will be held on Wednesday in Bengaluru.

We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Last respect can be paid at Hebbal Crematorium, Bengaluru, on 30th November 2022 at 1pm. [2/2] pic.twitter.com/2XuhErUnzD — Toyota India (@Toyota_India) November 29, 2022

Kirloskar is said to have played a key role in bringing Toyota Motor Corp's business to India.

