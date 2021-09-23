Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions announce film lineup for theatrical release

Viacom18 Studios is tying up with Dharma Productions to bring out a lineup of films for theatrical release. These include the Karan Johar- directed "Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani" and "Jug Jugg Jeeyo."

The films on the roster are in various stages of production, according to reports. They will be ready for theatrical release over the next 18-24 months. Viacom18 has also reportedly acquired satellite rights for these films.

