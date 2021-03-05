Times Internet FY20 revenue dips while net loss widens

The company has seen a 10.66% dip in total revenue for the fiscal ended 31st March 2020

Bennett Coleman and Company Ltd (BCCL) owned Times Internet has seen a 10.66% dip in total revenue at Rs 1363.77 crore for the fiscal ended 31st March 2020 as against Rs 1526.51 crore in the previous fiscal.

Total expenses came down by 11.68% to Rs 1572.16 crore during the fiscal under review as against Rs 1780.23 crore in FY19. The company's net loss widened by 91.53% to Rs 196.06 crore compared to Rs 102.36 crore.





According to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler , the company earns 66.7% of its revenue from online advertising (41.44%) and print media business - advertisement revenue (25.26%).

There was no response from the company till the time of filing this report. Times Internet's online advertising income jumped 11.1% to Rs 492.84 crore from Rs 443.6 crore. Print media business revenue dipped 9% to Rs 300.46 crore from Rs 330.45 crore.



Revenue from web portal & support services fell 28.7% to Rs 72.75 crore from Rs 102.04 crore. Revenue from SMS services remained flat at Rs 94.87 crore compared to Rs 93.04 crore.

