Proximus Opal to secure majority stake in Route Mobile
As per reports, the Belgian government-owned telco is said to be looking at acquiring 58% promoter stake
Proximus Opal will be acquiring a majority stake in Route Mobile for nearly Rs 8598 crore, media networks have reported.
The Belgian government-owned telco is said to be looking at a 57.56% promoter stake acquisition.
After the acquisition, founding shareholders of Route Mobile will invest Rs 2765 crore for a minority non-controlling stake in Proximus Opal, a report said.
Proximus Opal has clients like Salesforce and Bytedance, while Route Mobile's clients include Amazon and Airtel.
ZEEL Sebi order: SAT refuses to grant interim stay
As per media reports, Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka will be replying to Sebi in two weeks
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 10, 2023 12:16 PM | 1 min read
The Securities Appellate Tribunal has refused to grant an interim stay on Sebi's order against Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka, as per media reports.
The duo will be replying to Sebi in two weeks.
In June last week, SAT deferred their plea to July 27.
The market regulator has restrained the duo from holding key managerial positions in listed entities.
Earshot Digimedia and Bhupendra Chaubey join hands for compelling new format content IPs
The podcasting platform has produced more than 10,000 hours of original content in Hindi, English, Bengali, Assamese and Bhojpuri
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 9, 2023 3:01 PM | 3 min read
In a move that is being watched with great anticipation, Earshot Digimedia, an award-winning podcasting platform led by some of India’s senior most journalists, and celebrated TV face Bhupendra Chaubey, have joined hands to create some compelling new format vodcast and podcast content IPs for the Indian and the global audience.
The first of these IPs will roll out soon.
Speaking on the development, Chaubey said: “I am very excited to collaborate with Earshot Digimedia. In a pre-election year and the year of G20, there is a huge vacuum in the media space for creation of credible and informative content. We believe that by doing high value and impactful Vodcasts backed by top media technology, we can cater to a world-wide audience hungry for information on India. We intend to lead the next wave of media revolution “
Abhijit Majumder, Earshot Digimedia Co-Founder and Editor-in-chief said: “Bhupendra brings with him years of experience as an ace broadcaster. We have some exciting new IPs lined up for the coming months. Earshot is making podcasting Indian; telling immersive stories from the ground in the language of the people. And we produce these stories with state-of-the-art technology”.
Gaurav Choudhury, Earshot Digimedia Co-Founder and CEO, said: “Bhupendra comes on the backdrop of iconic brands like NDTV and Network 18. The world over, the media is becoming more tech-focused. Podcast listening and vodcast viewing will continue to grow rapidly in India. It is also emerging as a very effective communication tool for insights and political and corporate thought leadership. With Bhupendra and his team joining hands with Earshot, we now move to the next stage of growth with global ambitions.”
Joining Bhupendra on this journey will be his old and trusted teammate Sudeep Mukhia, former Managing Editor of CNN News 18 and a talent with multi-genre skill set.
India has the third largest podcast listenership in the world, behind the US and China. The nation’s monthly podcast listenership had crossed 95 million in 2021, according to research firm RedSeer, and is projected to grow to 176.1 million in 2023 according to consulting and audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Earshot Digimedia, which went live in 2020, has emerged as the most credible destination for audio originals. It has produced more than 10,000 hours of original content in Hindi, English, Bengali, Assamese and Bhojpuri. It is adding more languages and in a few months should become among the world’s largest in language expanse for original audio content.
The content architecture spreads across a wide range—from history, culture, news & politics, business and finance, law, environment, entertainment, lifestyle and health, sports, and fictional storytelling in multiple genres.
It is led by some of the media industry's senior-most and well-known editors and audio-video professionals and a passionate bunch of consummate storytellers with distinguished pedigrees from Bennett & Coleman (The Times of India Group), Network 18 group, Big, Star, Hindustan Times, India Today Group, and BBC, among others.
Many well-known global and Indian brands including ITC, American Express, Apollo Indraprastha Hospitals, Spotify, Better India, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Housing.com, American Express, Mediatek, Rainbow Children's Hospital and BCG, among others, have engaged Earshot Digimedia for a range of podcasts and audio visual content.
The man who could make coincidences happen: Pradeep Guha: The Legend I Know review
Friends and colleagues remember the myth, the legend and the man that was PG in this hard-bound book released on his birth anniversary last year
By Sandhya Raghavan | Jul 10, 2023 8:08 AM | 4 min read
A man is known by the company he keeps, once Aristotle remarked as a benchmark of a person's character. If it were the absolute truth, it will be impossible to discern Pradeep Guha as a person for his company is legion.
The book Pradeep Guha: The Legend I Know is a pastiche of accounts from friends, family, well-wishers and colleagues who have each tried to outline the media mogul through their personal experiences and interactions with him.
As readers, we are left wondering who the real PG is. Is he the legendary media maverick known for throwing lavish Page 3 parties? Is he the thoughtful 4 am friend who could read you like a book? Or is he the pioneering firebrand student leader who once set out to take down capitalism? One may never know.
Pradeep Guha: The Legend I Know is a hardbound 180-odd paged coffee table book compiled by Jaideep Gandhi. The book is a compilation of personal accounts of over 160 people who have all known PG personally or professionally. It was released on June 6, 2022, his birth anniversary.
Each recounts stories that made a lasting impact on them and further added to the man, the myth and the legend that was PG.
The book starts with a foreword from John D'Souza, PG's college-mate and the co-founder of the Centre for Education and Documentation (a repository of news that was a blessing to scores of students before Google and the internet).
D'Souza recollects the fond memories of his friend from their shared youth: "From Taposh, that bright young boy in Laxmi Court in Wadala through to Pradeep the Activist, and the Csar, this seems to be the play."
Aarti Surendranath, who penned the opening chapter of the book, spoke about how PG opened the door of Cannes for the Indian ad world.
"He could make a coincidence happen," said Agnello Dias, Chairman and Co-Founder of Taproot India. "PG wore his influence lightly. Not like an armour across his back, but more like a casual linen jacket tossed over his shoulder."
Brand Coach Ambi Parameshwaran remembered the respect and regard with which PG treated him, a 'junior.' "I am sure he is planning on yet another big Ad Asia or Bombay Timeseque part wherever he is now."
The accounts are testimony to the fact that PG left a lasting impact on the people he met. These eulogies come from people from different walks of life such as law enforcement, politics, business, journalism, entertainment and the culinary world, showcasing how wide PG's social and professional circle was.
Police commissioner Arup Patnaik wrote glowingly about PG as "a man with transcendental abilities" with the same fervour as industrialist Mukesh Ambani who called him "one of the most persuasive and courteous people I have ever met."
Journalist Bachi Karkaria's recollection of PG is painfully honest as she grudgingly admired her "impossibly brilliant and insufferably arrogant" former boss when she was an editor at the Times of India.
"When I quit BT within a year of its launch to join my husband in Bangalore, he told me, 'Finally. I've got an editor of the right profile for Bombay Times,'" she wrote of his straightforwardness. "Pradeep Guha, as blunt as he was sharp."
Former boss Samir Jain remembered the zeal with which PG led the 150th-year celebrations of TOI and how he often regarded his workplace as a second home. "Pradeep was destined for greatness," he underscored.
Despite their distinct experiences with the man, there are certain leitmotifs in the stories that point towards the same thing. PG was indeed a man of unparalleled genius, someone who recognised people's potential and a friend whose generosity was fabled. They all seemed to remember the lavish Diwali parties he threw and the hospitality of the Guhas -- Pradeep and Papia.
The book is an easy read with short chapters peppered with candid pictures of PG. It ends with an epilogue from his friend of 35 years, Eric D'Souza. An illustration of PG graces the back cover of the book in a style that is familiar to any newspaper-reading Indian.
The book and its accounts add to the lore of the man who led many transformational changes in the Indian media landscape, and the world is only poorer for having lost him.
BCCI likely to hold media rights meet today for India's bilaterals: Report
The cricket board will reportedly hold an Apex Council Meeting today to decide the distribution of media rights for India's bilaterals among other issues
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 7, 2023 3:11 PM | 1 min read
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will reportedly hold a crucial meeting today to likely discuss the distribution of the billion-dollar media rights for India's bilaterals, ostensibly for the next four years.
According to a news report, top broadcasters like Viacom18 and Disney Star are looking forward to the decision by BCCI that is most likely to be disclosed today at the meeting.
"The tender will be coming out soon. We’re planning to close the media rights process by August end,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Wednesday.
Officials from a top broadcasting company that is also bidding for the rights disclosed to a publication that the tender wasn't out yet.
NCLAT disposes of appeal after Zee, IndusInd Bank settle dues
IndusInd Bank had approached NCLT, asking to initiate insolvency proceedings against Zee
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 3, 2023 2:49 PM | 1 min read
Zee Entertainment and Induslnd Bank reportedly announced that the dues between the two entities have been settled. Hence, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has disposed of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)'s order based on IndusInd's appeal, say news reports.
Both parties have been asked to bear the cost of the interim resolution professional's time.
The companies notified NCLAT that they have settled their payment dispute in March 2023.
In February, IndusInd Bank approached NCLT, asking to initiate insolvency proceedings against Zee, which came as a threat to the latter's merger with Sony. The move could have potentially stopped all transactions and asset transfers.
Deep Halder quits India Today
He was the Executive Editor at India Today Group Digital
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 1, 2023 11:16 AM | 1 min read
Sr. Journalist and author Deep Halder, who was the Executive Editor at India Today Group Digital, has quit.
Halder has been a journalist for close to two decades and has been writing on issues of development at the intersection of religion, caste and politics.
“How long is too long? 21 years is too bloody long! Time to say goodbye and sing a new song. Thank you Newsroom for letting me put my feet up. It was fun”, he Tweeted.
Halder is the author of Blood Island: An Oral History of the Marichjhapi Massacre and Bengal 2021: An Election Diary.
We are here to stay: Byju Raveendran
In an email to his employees, the CEO & Co-founder of Byju's has said that the layoffs were the last resort
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 30, 2023 9:25 AM | 1 min read
Byju's co-founder and CEO Byju Raveendran has in an email to his employees said that the layoffs at the company were taken as a 'last resort', media networks have reported quoting the mail.
“My heart goes out to each and every team member who is facing the difficult reality of downsizing. Tough times test us, but they also reveal our true strength. I assure you that the edtech is here to stay. We are here to stay. We have not come this far to only come this far.”
Striking an emotional note, Raveendran also mentioned in the communication that the company was “his life”. “This company is not just my work, it is my life. For 18 years, I have dedicated more than 18 hours a day to Byju's pouring my heart and soul into this mission. And I want to do this for at least 30 more years.”
