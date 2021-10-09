Route Mobile acquires Latin American firm Masivian S.A.S for $47.5m

Route Mobile, a cloud communications platform, has reportedly acquired Masivian S.A.S, a Latin American cloud communication platform service provider for a sum of $47.5 million.

Route Mobile (UK) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Route Mobile Limited.

The payment for the acquisition will be done in instalments with the first tranche will be equal to 63.16% of the total purchase consideration, according to media reports. The remainder of the three payments will be 12.28% each. The payouts will be completed at 12, 18 and 24 months respectively from the date of closing of the transaction. The deal also includes an earnest consideration of $2.5 million.

