Route Mobile acquires Latin American firm Masivian S.A.S for $47.5m

The deal also includes an earnest consideration of $2.5 million

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Oct 9, 2021 2:18 PM
route mobile

Route Mobile, a cloud communications platform, has reportedly acquired Masivian S.A.S, a Latin American cloud communication platform service provider for a sum of $47.5 million. 

Route Mobile (UK) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Route Mobile Limited.

The payment for the acquisition will be done in instalments with the first tranche will be equal to 63.16% of the total purchase consideration, according to media reports. The remainder of the three payments will be 12.28% each. The payouts will be completed at 12, 18 and 24 months respectively from the date of closing of the transaction. The deal also includes an earnest consideration of $2.5 million.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Acquisition Route Mobile Masivian S.A.S Internet advertising internet advertising India digital digital news digital ad Ad campaign campaign digital advertising digital ad campaign digital campaign digital India digital media
Show comments
You May Also Like
applovin

AppLovin to acquire Twitter’s MoPub business for $1 billion
9 hours ago

chingari

Chingari gets $19 mn funding to fuel crypto dreams
9 hours ago

Fujifilm - Socialpanga

Social Panga bags social media mandate for Fujifilm India
1 day ago