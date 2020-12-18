Route Mobile names Milind Pathak as chief business officer

Pathak is a senior leader with 20+ years of experience in blue-chip organizations across domestic and international markets

Cloud communication platform Route Mobile Limited (“Route Mobile/Company”), announced the appointment of Milind Pathak as its Chief Business Officer (CBO), effective December 17, 2020.

Milind will drive cutting-edge (new) product development and support Route Mobile’s next phase of growth as the Company continues to expand globally, drive product innovation and enter new markets.

Rajdipkumar Gupta, Managing Director and Group CEO, Route Mobile Limited said, “We are delighted to welcome Mr. Milind Pathak as our Chief Business Officer during this significant phase of growth for Route Mobile. His proven track record in new market identification and geographic expansion will be advantageous for our growth plans. Additionally, his skills in strategic positioning of multi-million dollar telecom and digital native organizations will be a great boost for us in developing new products and enhancing existing product line-ups in nascent markets.”

Milind Pathak, Chief Business Officer, Route Mobile Limited said, “I am very excited to join Route Mobile, especially because 2020 has been such a significant year for them. The CPaaS industry is on a dream run at the moment, with innovation on a high and our combined vision will certainly enable us to accelerate our overall product development strategy and open boundaries for new business opportunities across the globe.”

Milind is an accomplished senior leader with 20+ years of experience in blue-chip organizations across domestic and international markets. He has held several key decision-making portfolios, especially in Sales & Marketing, P&L Management, New Product Development, involving both Start-ups and Growth Organizations.