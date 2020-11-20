Route Mobile appoints Sandipkumar Gupta as Chairman

Route Mobile Limited announced the appointment of Sandipkumar Gupta as the Chairman (Non-Executive Non-Independent) and Arun Gupta as the Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent) on the Board of Directors effective November 19, 2020.

Sandipkumar Gupta who is also the Co-founder of Route Mobile, succeeds Chandrakant Gupta, who will continue to serve on the Board of the Company (Non-Executive Non-Independent).

“It has been a great honour to have served as Chairman on Route Mobile’s Board of Directors,” said Chandrakant Gupta. “I am incredibly proud of our accomplishments over the past decade and a half, and I am confident in our future and in Sandipkumar Gupta’s leadership as we continue to grow and expand our impact,” he added.

“This is a significant moment in the history of our organization and I’m deeply grateful to Chandrakant Gupta for his vision, dedication, and passion in enabling us to achieve and exceed our organizational goals,” said Rajdipkumar Gupta, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, Route Mobile Limited. “I’m equally excited at the appointments of Sandipkumar Gupta as Chairman and Arun Gupta as an Independent Director on the Board and look forward to their strategic vision for Route Mobile, which will be critical to our ability to scale newer heights,” he added.

Sandipkumar Gupta has previously served on the Board as a Director and other leadership positions. He has nurtured Route Mobile since its inception and is also the Promoter of the Company. He has over 19 years of experience in audit and accounts, business analysis, SAP configuration, and software system consulting. Previously, Sandipkumar Gupta has worked with PricewaterhouseCoopers Private Limited, and Covansys (India) Private Limited. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from Mumbai University. He is also a qualified Chartered Accountant and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Sandipkumar Gupta is also an SAP-certified solution consultant.

Arun Gupta has been an independent consultant in the private equity, M&A, and business development space. He has previously held high ranking positions and has also served as a Board Member, Investor, Mentor, and Adviser in some of the major retail brands. Arun Gupta comes with over 28 years of experience in Investment Banking, Media, and Gaming. Animation, Education, Internet & Technology companies. In the past, he has held senior management positions at Yahoo, STAR, MTV, Mauj Mobile, Equirus Capital, Future Group, and Cnet. He also serves on the investment committee of Endiya Tech Product VC. Arun Gupta is a Post Graduate in Commerce and Economics from Mumbai University and is also an adjunct faculty at a few leading Business Schools.