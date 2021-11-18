One Life Studios wins worldwide rights for media licencing of Tennis Premier League

The objective of this partnership is to give the young talent global exposure and build TPL into a worldwide success, said Siddharth Kumar Tewary, OLS

One Life Studios (OLS) synonymous with creating Indian content for the world are set to make a mark in premium sports entertainment. OLS has won the worldwide rights for the media licencing of the brand new season of Tennis Premier League (TPL)

Helmed by former tennis pro Kunal Thakur and actor-entrepreneur Mrunal Jain of Skygoal Sports, The Tennis Premier League (TPL) provides uparalleled global exposure to India's young talent, shaping the future of Tennis in India.



TPL boasts of a nail biting never seen before format with 20 point matches where every point matters. With two highly successful previous seasons, the third season promises edge of the seat action as 8 teams and 80 players battle it out for the winning title. The best of Indian and International players come together in a mouth watering line-up of matches over 5 days of non stop action.

Some of the Indian players include current India no 1 singles player Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Yuki Bhambri the first Indian to win the Junior Australian Open title and the 4th Indian in history to capture a Junior Singles title at a grandslam championship.

The international rankers who will be seen in this season's TPL are Samantha Dawn Murray Sharan (UK) , Diana Marcinkēviča (Latvia), Peangtarn Plipuech (Thailand) , Valeriya Strakhova (Ukraine), Sabina Sharipova (Uzbekistan), Sofia Shapatava (Georgia).



Joining them in the dugouts will be tennis legends like Leander Paes. A host of Bollywood and sports celebrities are also expected to be spotted cheering for their teams.

Talking about winning the mandate, OLS frontman, ace content creator and tennis enthusiast Siddharth Kumar Tewary says, "As an avid lover of the sport, I have always felt that tennis is a growing sport which definitely needs more visibility & reach so that more and more sports enthusiasts adopt this game. Our objective in partnering with Skygoal TPL is to give the young talent global exposure and build TPL into a worldwide success. I am extremely excited about this unique, innovative and fast paced format and confident that every tennis lover will be as thrilled to view it."

