Sony Sports to be official broadcaster of Tennis Premier League Season 4

The fourth season of the Tennis Premier League (TPL) is set to take place from 7th December 2022 to 11th December 2022. Sony Sports Network will be the broadcaster for the league.

“The ever-growing fanbase of tennis in India will have an opportunity to witness international tennis stars live in action on SONY TEN 2 channels and the OTT platform SonyLIV,” the channel said.

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head – Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India: “Sony Sports Network has always looked to bring the best sporting properties to viewers throughout the Indian subcontinent. We are pleased to partner with The Tennis Premier League which is set to become the T20 equivalent of tennis in India with its shorter and innovative 20-point format. India is fast becoming a multi sports viewing nation and I am delighted that our network is in a position to actively contribute to that very goal with our diverse portfolio of sporting properties.”

Indian tennis icon and co-owner of the Mumbai Leon Army, Leander Paes also expressed his elation on Sony Pictures Sports Network being onboarded as the official broadcast partner for the fourth season of the Tennis Premier League, as he said, “It is great to see that one of the most recognizable networks from all over the globe is going to be the official broadcast partner for the fourth season of the Tennis Premier League. The reach that Sony Sports Network will offer the league will really boost the rising popularity of India’s premier tennis tournament as well as tennis as sport the Indian subcontinent. I am sure the Tennis Premier League's reach will grow substantially this season, especially now that it's going to be very accessible to every tennis fan across the nation because of this partnership.”

