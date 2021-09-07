New music label Panorama Music launched

The music label, launched by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, will be led by Rajesh Menon

Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak have launched a music label - Panorama Music. Ajay Devgn launched the label on his social media handles with a special video promoting the label and urging fans to subscribe to the channel to enjoy music being launched by this entity.

The music label will be led by Rajesh Menon. Panorama Music will venture in creating original singles, film music, independent music, and regional content. Established with the intention to provide a platform to budding musicians and artists, the label will lay emphasis on the generation of regional content and its Hindi content will comprise of a variety of genres, primarily Sufi, Ghazal , and Devotional.

Ajay Devgn says, “Music is always been a space that has held my interest. With digital medium, the possibilities for music are endless. India has a rich musical culture that still remains unexplored; Panorama Music is a step in the right direction for Panorama Studios and I wish them all the very best for their newest venture.”

Abhishek Pathak says, “I'm thrilled to be expanding the horizon of the generation of entertainment. It makes me very happy to offer a platform to the artists who want to be assimilated into the music industry. We want to create music that matters and create a unique sonic space for India."

Rajesh Menon, CEO – Panorama Music says, “It is an honour to be heading a music label that endeavours to be a one-stop destination for engaging music. We hope to explore the freedom to create quality music and touch the hearts of people.”

The label will be launching their first single ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. Subscribe to Panorama Music YouTube Channel https://bit.ly/PanoramaMusic

