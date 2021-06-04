MIB asks non-news channels to promote awareness of COVID- 19 helpline numbers

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued an advisory on COVID-19 to all private satellite General Entertainment (Non-news) TV channels to promote awareness of six national level helpline numbers, through a ticker or other means, at periodical intervals.

These numbers include National Helpline number of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Child Helpline number of Ministry of Women and Child Development, Senior Citizens Helpline of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment 14567 (NCT Delhi, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand), helpline number of NIMHANS for psychological support, Ayush Covid-19 Counselling Helpline and MyGov Whatapp Helpdesk.

The Advisory note reads, “As you are aware, the number of cases of COVID-19 in the country, while witnessing a downward trend, is still high. The government has created awareness through various instrumentalities and media platforms, including print, TV, Radio, social media, etc. for creating awareness on the three critical issues COVID treatment protocol, COVID appropriate behaviour, and vaccination. National helpline numbers for the benefit of the citizens were also created and propagated by the Government.”

It further that Private TV channels have played an important role in supplementing the efforts of the Government in fighting this epidemic by creating awareness and informing people about the aforesaid three issues. “In order to further this cause, the private General Entertainment (Non-News) TV channels are advised to promote awareness of the following six national level helpline nos. by way of a ticker or such appropriate ways as they may consider at periodical intervals,” said MIB.

