IWMBuzz Co-founder Ashish Banka quits after 5 years

Head of Business and Co-founder at IWMBuzz, Ashish Banka, has stepped down from his position after being in the company for almost five years. Ashish was one of the four co-founders of IWMBuzz.

Commenting on the development, Ashish Banka said, “IWMBuzz will always remain very close to my heart. I started it with a lot of passion and nurtured it like my own child. It’s a proud feeling to see it become one of India’s fastest growing internet broadcasting companies in the entertainment genre. We have been a profitable and a cash generating venture from the word go. However, I felt the time has come to pursue other dreams. I have something planned; will soon make an announcement.”

Banka was a part of the management team at IWMBuzz that launched IPs OTT Awards, Celebrity Style Awards, Celebrity Bash, India Web Fest, India Kids Summit, and TV Summit & Awards. .

