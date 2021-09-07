IWMBuzz Co-founder Ashish Banka quits after 5 years

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Sep 7, 2021 2:30 PM
Banka

Head of Business and Co-founder at IWMBuzz, Ashish Banka, has stepped down from his position after being in the company for almost five years. Ashish was one of the four co-founders of IWMBuzz.

 Commenting on the development, Ashish Banka said, “IWMBuzz will always remain very close to my heart. I started it with a lot of passion and nurtured it like my own child. It’s a proud feeling to see it become one of India’s fastest growing internet broadcasting companies in the entertainment genre. We have been a profitable and a cash generating venture from the word go. However, I felt the time has come to pursue other dreams. I have something planned; will soon make an announcement.”

 Banka was a part of the management team at IWMBuzz that launched IPs  OTT Awards, Celebrity Style Awards, Celebrity Bash, India Web Fest, India Kids Summit, and TV Summit & Awards. .

