iTV Network’s Kartikeya Sharma bags Rajya Sabha seat

The Founder and MD of iTV Network has won the seat from Haryana

Kartikeya Sharma, Founder and Managing Director, iTV Network, has won the Rajya Sabha elections from Haryana.

The polls for two Rajya Sabha seats from Haryana were no less than a cliff-hanger amid last-minute efforts by the contestants to reach out to the Independent MLAs even as the lone Indian National Lok Dal MLA Abhay Singh Chautala declared his support to Kartikeya Sharma, who had entered the fray as an Independent candidate backed by the BJP-JJP combine and most Independents.

Prior to these results, Sharma had also written to Election Commission of India demanding the cancellation of votes of Congress MLAs Kiran Choudhry & BB Batra, due to "violation of the secrecy of votes in the Conduct of Election Rules 1961".

