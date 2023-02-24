Internet growth declined in India in FY22: TRAI
The Internet subscriber base in FY22 stood at 824.8 million, compared to 825.3 million as on 31 March 2021, says TRAI report
India boasts of having the world's second-largest mobile phone market with more than a billion users. Yet, internet growth in the country appears to have declined over the past year.
According to the latest TRAI annual report, the internet subscriber base, as on 31st March 2022, stood at 824.8 million, compared to 825.3 million as on 31 March 2021.
This means nearly 0.5 million (5 lakh subscribers) have fallen off the internet between 2021-22, a year which was marked by covid-19 pandemic and lockdown resulting in massive job losses.
The degrowth was recorded in both broadband and narrowband segments. The narrowband decline was gradual throughout FY22. But in the case of broadband, March 22 quarter was particularly bad as the number of internet subscribers fell from 792 million to 788.2 million.
This degrowth is remarkable especially since India is gearing up to welcome 5G.
The overall telecom subscriber base registered a decrease of 34.27 million subscribers in this period; from 1201.20 million in FY21 to 1166.93 million in FY22, the TRAI report says.
The wireless subscriber base, people who access the internet via mobile phone, was 1142.09 million at the end of 31 March, 2022 in comparison to 1180.96 million a year ago, registering a decrease of 38.87 million subscribers during the financial year 2021-22.
Smartphones are the main gateway to go online - and this is where growth is flattening. India Smartphone Market Declined by 10% in 2022 to 144 Million Units, according to the International Data Corporation ’s (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker. This is the lowest figure since 2019, with a 10% decline YoY (year-over-year).
The last quarter was particularly bad when shipments declined 27% YoY to 30 million units. Steep rise in the cost of mobile phones due to inflation is being blamed for the dwindling demand.
“The ASP (average selling price) hit a record US$224, rising 18% YoY in 2022. The entry-level segment (sub-US$150) shrank to 46% of the market, down from 54% a year ago. The dearth of new launches in this critical mass segment was a barrier for new smartphone users, thus limiting the overall market’s growth,” Upasana Joshi, Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India, said in a statement.
Internet growth declined in India in FY22: TRAI
TV is a medium for reach, digital for performance: Nagraj Krishnamurthy
At the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023 unveiling, Krishnamurthy, the Chief Strategy & Analytics Officer, Madison Media, spoke about the opportunities presented by digital and TV worlds colliding
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 16, 2023 10:53 AM | 3 min read
There is a lot of conversation happening on digital media surpassing the TV medium, however, TV is still considered a premium medium due to the credibility and the history attached to it. According to Nagraj Krishnamurthy, Chief Strategy & Analytics Officer, Madison Media, TV as a medium is used for better reach and building a brand whereas digital media is still seen as a performance medium.
At Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023, Krishnamurthy spoke about how the digital video world and the TV world are colliding and what brands should do in order to use them to their advantage by planning a full-funnel plan.
Regarding digital penetration, Krishnamurthy said, “Ever since the launch of Jio, digital has grown significantly. Today it has the largest share of ad-ex. For the first time in our history, we are dominating the world. According to the Nokia data, we are the world's largest data consumers. We have beaten advanced economies like the UK, and South Korea and by 2026, we will have one of the highest penetration.”
He went on to explain that India has the world’s largest video-consuming population with people having an average screen time of three hours consuming video in various forms such as reels, web series, films, etc. However, TV viewership is declining as the ‘light viewers’ are mostly consuming content on digital mediums rather than on TV. Krishnamurthy explained, “Reach has been consistent, people have not moved away from the TV but the time spent has come down. In this age of digital and TV, one needs to use digital if one wants to balance out the deliveries to heavy viewers and light viewers. In the TV world, it is very easy to reach out to heavy views.”
Krishnamurthy advised brands to have a robust way to allocate monies between TV and digital as they have come up with media consumption intensity to understand the viewership pattern and cater better to the advertisers. One of the key takes from this was viewers above 50 years of age, use only one medium while gen-z uses more than 3 mediums to consume video content. With this insight, Krishnamurthy advises brands to reach audiences strategically by having an integrated approach and using their money wisely.
An advantage of TV Krishnamurthy notices is TV gives us a spillover audience because TV is a broadcast media with the highest amount of co-viewing so even if one is targeting women, the men also tend to watch the advertisements without having an option of skipping it. The other advantages or key benefits of TV Krishnamurthy says that TV has evolved over a period of time, digital has started as a performance media, it didn't start off as a brand-building media.”
He also said that on TV 100% of the screen is taken by advertisements whereas in digital 50-60% of the screen is taken by advertising. He said that advertisers should also consider that people may skip ads, so even though the video might have gotten views in lacs the actual value is in how many people have watched the full video. He also spoke about the frequency of messages, while in TV it is easier to get it registered in peoples’ minds, but in the digital world, the frequency needs to be higher.
TV is a medium for reach, digital for performance: Nagraj Krishnamurthy
Dr. Bhaskar Das joins Content Advisory Group as President
Content Advisory Group works with a slew of brands across BFSI, consumer durables, automobiles and government bodies.
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 15, 2023 6:03 PM | 2 min read
Noted media professional Dr. Bhaskar Das has joined Content Advisory Group (CAG) as President. Content Advisory Group is India’s fastest growing advisory, strategy and content curation company. In his new role, Dr. Bhaskar Das will oversee the company’s operations, drive strategic initiatives and collaborations and expand the company in newer geographies. The founders of Content Advisory Group will work closely and align themselves with the vision and direction given by Dr. Bhaskar Das in their existing capacities.
Dr. Bhaskar Das is one of India’s best known media professional with vast experiences across platforms. He was the President and Member of the Board of Bennett, Coleman and Co Ltd (The Times of India Group), Group CEO of Zee Media Corporation, Executive President, DB Corp and Group President and Chief Strategy Officer at Republic TV.
Content Advisory Group was founded in 2018 and pioneered the concept of Captive Content Newsrooms. The company, which is positioned as a content agency strategizes and creates content for over two dozen companies in India. CAG is based in New Delhi with significant operations in Mumbai. The company is founded by professionals from the news television industry. The founding partners are Samir Ahluwalia, Arpan Banerjee and Shailendra Singh.
Speaking on his new role as President of Content Advisory Group, Dr. Bhaskar Das said, “I am delighted to join Content Advisory Group which has been doing distinctive work as not just content creators, but working as partners with their clients by offering content advisory services. CAG as a company is relevant as brand storytelling is a narrative that combines facts and emotions that a brand engenders. In addition to giving consumers rational and emotional reasons for buying a product or service, businesses need to share the story behind their brand, the purpose of its existence, and why the same is relevant in consumers’ life need to be consistently communicated in a media agnostic way. This is all the more critical as all brands and services operate in an environment of sameness.”
Content Advisory Group works with a slew of brands across BFSI, consumer durables, automobiles, government bodies, industry associations and reputed media groups in India and abroad.
Dr. Bhaskar Das joins Content Advisory Group as President
HT Media total revenue at Rs 488 cr in Q3FY23
The company's circulation revenue grew by 18% to Rs 60 crore from Rs 50 crore in Q3FY22
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 15, 2023 8:27 AM | 3 min read
HT Media’s total revenue for the quarter that ended December 31, 2022, stood at Rs 488 crore, down by 2% on a y-o-y basis, against Rs 501 crore in the same quarter last year. The company in the financial statement said that total revenue was down on a y-o-y basis, primarily on account of a relatively muted macro/festive business environment in the quarter.
The company has reported a net loss of Rs 23.78 crore for the quarter against a profit of Rs 51.23 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.
According to Shobhana Bhartia, Chairperson and Editorial Director HT Media Ltd. & Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd., the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal year saw the continuation of the gradual recovery of media businesses on the back of an improved industry-wide business environment and the annual festive season. However, persistent general inflation acted as a dampener resulting in a relatively muted festive quarter.
“Raw material costs remained at heightened levels during the quarter but will likely ease off in coming quarters. Against this backdrop, we continued to improve our business performance on a quarterly basis for the Print and Radio verticals. Overall, the Print segment saw sequential growth in both advertising and circulation revenues, but margins continued to be impacted by high newsprint prices. Radio also saw an improvement on a sequential basis backed by better traction in both the FCT as well as the non-FCT space. With inflation easing and stabilization of the overall business environment, we are hopeful of capitalizing on the growth in consumer and advertiser spending in the medium-term. We remain committed to delivering credible and trustworthy news and engaging entertainment to our ever-growing audience base.”
The advertising revenue for the print segment of the company saw a decline of 12% to Rs 282 crore against Rs 323 crore in Q3FY22. The company said ad revenue declined on a y-o-y basis led by volume and on sequential basis there is growth. Meanwhile, the company's circulation revenue grew by 18% to Rs 60 crore from Rs 50 crore in Q3FY22. According to the the circulation revenue improved on y-o-y and sequential basis led by increase in realisation per copy. Also, operating EBITDA loss is on account of higher newsprint prices.
Meanwhile, Print- English ad revenue declined by 9% to Rs 160 crore against Rs 176 crore. The company said that Retail, Auto and BFSI grew while Real Estate, FMCG and Education remained subdued. The circulation revenue improved on the back of better realisation per copy and higher copies. The company's circulation revenue grew 122% to Rs 15 crore from Rs 7 crore.
Even in Print, Hindi ad revenue was down by 16% to Rs 123 crore against Rs 148 crore in Q3FY22, whereas circulation revenue grew by 2%. The company said, “Auto, Healthcare and Durables grew while Retail, Education and FMCG remained subdued. Circulation revenue grew on y-o-y basis owing to better realisation per copy, but saw a sequential drop.”
On radio, the operating revenue grew 21% to Rs 42 crore against Rs 34 crore in Q3FY22. According to company statement, good growth in revenue on a y-o-y and sequential basis, led by improvement in rates. Also improvement in operating EBITDA and margins on y-o-y as well as sequential basis and consistently reporting operating profit over the last few quarters.
Meanwhile on digital, operating revenue declined by 23% to Rs 28 crore. The company said digital revenue declined for the quarter, resulting in EBITDA loss.
HT Media total revenue at Rs 488 cr in Q3FY23
NBDA stands in solidarity with BBC, condemns I-T raids that lead to ‘harassment of media’
The association released a statement, urging the government to ensure that any investigation on its part must be in strict adherence with the principals of the law
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 15, 2023 7:46 AM | 2 min read
The News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA) has condemned the Income Tax survey operations at BBC’s Mumbai and Delhi offices in a scathing statement.
“While NBDA maintains that no institution is above the law, it condemns any attempts to muzzle and intimidate the media and interfere with the free functioning of journalists and media organizations. Such attempts undermine the basic tenets of free speech as enshrined in the Constitution and severely affect the free and fearless functioning of a democracy,” read the statement.
NBDA added that such Income Tax ‘surveys’ lead to “consistent harassment of the media, which also impacts the reputation and image of India as the world’s largest democracy. “NBDA urges the Government to ensure that any investigation undertaken by it, must be in strict adherence with the principals of natural justice and prevalent law.”
The I-T department conducted raids at BBC’s Mumbai and Delhi offices on February 14, inviting sharp criticism from the media and opposition parties like Congress and TMC.
The searches at the offices were to recover documents related to the business operations of the company and its Indian arm. According to reports, the raids were in connection with allegations of International Taxation and Transfer Pricing irregularities.
Media reports stated that the employees' phones were confiscated and they were barred from talking to anyone except the survey teams.
NBDA stands in solidarity with BBC, condemns I-T raids that lead to 'harassment of media'
BBC offices raided by I-T department over claims of tax evasion
The officials have conducted survey operations in the offices at Mumbai and Delhi
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 14, 2023 2:19 PM | 1 min read
BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai have been subjected to survey operations by a team of 15 officials from the Income Tax department over allegations of tax evasion, say news reports.
The searches at the offices were to recover documents related to the business operations of the company and its Indian arm. According to reports, the raids were in connection with allegations of International Taxation and Transfer Pricing irregularities.
The phones and laptops of all the employees at the said BBC offices have been confiscated. They have been banned from speaking to anyone outside the survey.
The raids have prompted a political war of words with members of Congress and TMC condemning the move.
BBC offices raided by I-T department over claims of tax evasion
S Ravi, former Chairman of BSE, joins ENBA jury
He has served as the director on the boards of over 45 prestigious institutions
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 14, 2023 10:41 AM | 1 min read
Sethurathnam Ravi (S Ravi) who is the former Chairman of Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) and Founder and Managing Partner of Chartered Accountants’ firm Ravi Rajan & Co., an advisory and accountancy firm, headquartered in New Delhi, has joined the 15th ENBA jury board.
S Ravi has served as the director on the boards of over 45 prestigious institutions like LIC, BHEL, IDBI Bank, ONGC, Tourism Finance Corporation of India Limited, etc. Additionally, he has also worked with several reputed PSUs and private sector banks as a member of their audit committees, strategic revival committees and risk management committees.
In his tenure spanning more than three decades, S Ravi has gained extensive experience in the field of banking and finance, financial and management consulting; including mergers and acquisitions, valuations, rehabilitation & restructuring of companies and turnaround strategies, auditing of companies and banks among others.
He is a Post Graduate in Commerce and holds a diploma in Information System Audit (DISA). He is an Associate Member of Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (CFE), USA and is also registered as an Insolvency Resolution Professional.
A frequent speaker at regulatory bodies, like ICAI, RBI and SEBI, S Ravi is passionate about sports and issues related to equal rights of women, global climate change and education for all.
S Ravi, former Chairman of BSE, joins ENBA jury
Prayer meet for Surinder Kapoor in Delhi today
Kapoor, ANI’s Chief Operating Officer, passed away on Feb 4 after a cardiac arrest
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 11, 2023 9:53 AM | 1 min read
A prayer meeting will be held in Delhi on Saturday for ANI’s for Chief Operating Officer Surinder Kapoor who passed away last Saturday after a cardiac arrest.
The meet will be held from 3 to 4 pm at Constitution Club Annexe Speaker Hall on Rafi Marg.
Kapoor was 70 when he breathed his last. He was born on February 20, 1952. Kapoor had worked with ANI Chairman Prem Prakash and covered some key assignments as a photojournalist.
Paying her tributes, ANI Editor-in-Chief Smita Prakash had said Surinder Kapoor’s demise was a deep loss to ANI.
She said in a tweet that he was a mentor to many journalists and cameramen.
“A deep loss to us at ANI. He was our friend, philosopher and guide. Was at the studio and newsroom even today, A mentor to so many journalists and cameramen. Deeply mourned by the hundreds of families he blessed with love and guidance. Om Shanti,” she said.
Prayer meet for Surinder Kapoor in Delhi today
