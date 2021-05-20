Firework forms new advisory board to drive growth

Firework, the leading short video web stories platform for digital publishers, businesses, and media buyers, has announced the formation of a strategic committee of advisors.



This advisory board consisting of pioneers from the media industry and thought leaders in the digital marketing, advertising, e-commerce, and Livestream spaces will work closely with leadership teams to shape strategy and business priorities. The platform said that the addition of industry thought leaders underscore Firework’s mission to disrupt the monopoly that the big tech walled gardens have on short video web stories content.



New Firework advisory board members include:

● Sandy Grushow: Founder & CEO of Phase 2 Media, former Chairman - Fox TV Entertainment, and President - Twentieth Century Fox Television

● Rishad Tobaccowala: Author, Advisor, Educator, Speaker, former Chief Growth Officer, and Board Member - Publicis Groupe

● Bridget Baker: Founder & CEO of Baker Media, Board Member - LiveXLive Media, former President - NBCUniversal, and Co-Founder at CNBC

● Sean Finnegan: Co-Founder of the Chameleon Collective and The Room, former CEO - Omnicom Media Group Digital

● Julian Leuthold: Founder & CEO of GetGlobal



“Each member’s combined expertise represents the very best in what we envision of an Advisory Board - strategic thinking, insights, active contribution, and connectivity that is globally significant at the very top of multiple markets. Their shared vision of an upgraded, connected digital open web as an alternative to social walled garden ecosystems aligns very well with our mission to power Internet 3.0 with web stories infra, live stream, and shoppable video e-commerce for the next 20 years," stated Firework President of Global Business Jason Holland.

