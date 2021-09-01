Firework appoints WebEngage's Priyam Jha as Marketing Director

Jha's role will revolve around creating compelling thought-leadership content and brand initiatives to propel the company's product and brand philosophy to the right audiences

India’s live commerce and shoppable videos platform Firework announced the appointment of Priyam Jha as their Marketing Director. Former AVP Brand Marketing with WebEngage, Priyam will now lead Firework’s brand and content marketing functions to derive engagement and thought leadership with a vision to cement Firework's reputation as a pioneer in the future of E-Commerce.

Commenting on his appointment Priyam said “ I am very excited to be a part of the Firework team. Having worked closely with digital consumer brands, I have seen the adoption of engagement-enhancing tech solutions skyrocket. The Firework vision in its entirety is extremely compelling, and I believe we are powering the next generation of hyper-growth for consumer brands via a connected ecosystem around video-based commerce. It's going to be a huge learning experience for me, and I am here for the ride!"

Priyam's role will revolve around creating compelling thought-leadership content and brand initiatives to propel the Firework product and brand philosophy to the right audiences and establish Firework as the only 'end-to-end' connected solution in the video-commerce space. At WebEngage Priyam helped create high-impact branding initiatives and supercharge top-of-the-mind awareness across multiple geographies powered by multi-form content, PR, and event marketing. Prior to WebEngage, he handled digital marketing for Zepo, a full-stack E-Commerce platform helping offline SMEs go online and enjoyed a brief FMCG stint as an ASM (Area Sales Manager) at MTR foods, Bangalore.

Sunil Nair, CEO, Firework India said” We are delighted to welcome Priyam to the Firework universe. We are the first in India to kick off Live-commerce and shoppable videos and the last few months have been very exciting empowering businesses of all sizes to adopt live-commerce. Priyam’s appointment will ensure that our success story is crafted and narrated to grow our universe in India”

Firework has developed an enormous partner network that includes publisher partners like Google, Airtel, Jio, Vi and leading traditional platforms and apps, Firework’s shoppable videos initiative is not bound by the restrictions of an app or social media but will help brands harness the power of open with unlimited reach and more importantly first party data to target audiences and drive superior ROI.

With the partner network, Firework’s Livestream initiative kicked off with more than 50 brands showcasing their products over the last quarter with the brand looking at more than 30-40% growth in the Live-commerce business month on month

