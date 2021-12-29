Delhi govt's restriction on cinemas could lead to irreparable damage: MAI

The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) issued a statement on the Delhi government’s shut down on cinemas amid the spike in Covid-19 cases following the emergence of the Omicron variant. In an official release, MIA President Kamal Gianchandani said that the Delhi Government’s decision to shut down Cinemas in Delhi while enforcing the ‘yellow’ alert of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has caused massive uncertainty and could lead to irreparable damage for the Indian Film Industry.

"The period since March 2020 is undeniably the most challenging period faced by Indian cinemas in their long history. After being allowed to reopen, cinemas have already demonstrated an ability to operate safely for the public and employees via the usage of enhanced ventilation systems, enhanced hygiene, and other safety protocols. Not a single outbreak of Covid-19 anywhere around the world has been traced to a cinema", the statement read.

The MAI instead suggested alternate methods to counter the surge of cases by introducing 'double vaccination requirement' to enter theatres and going back to the seating capacity restriction of 50 per cent. "While we fully understand the need at Government’s end, to take necessary preventive measures, we would request that cinemas should get equal treatment with comparable industries and institutions. Instead of closing the cinemas, we would urge the Delhi Government to consider introducing a “double vaccination requirement” to enter cinemas, as is the case in some of the other states (including Maharashtra). Alternatively, the seating capacity restriction of 50% can be reintroduced at cinemas. We call on the Government to recognize the unique social, cultural and economic value of the Indian film industry, and to provide the support it so desperately needs to survive this unprecedented period", the notification read.

The MAI represents more than 11 cinema chains and operates more than 500 multiplexes across the country, with around 2,000 plus screens. It is a nationwide group of cinema operators that informs, educates and advocates on behalf of the cinema exhibition sector.

On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declared a 'yellow alert' under which schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms will remain shut. Meanwhile, shops dealing in non-essential items will open on an odd-even basis while metro trains and buses will run with 50 per cent of seating capacity in the city.

