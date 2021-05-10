Covid-19 has spread into villages too: Anurag Bhadouria, SP

India is battling the second wave of Covid -19, with infection having spread into the interiors of the country. The surge in the cases has put immense pressure on the medical infrastructure. In a conversation with Kailashnath Adhikari, MD, Governance Now, Anurag Bhadouria, National Spokesperson, Samajwadi Party, has blamed the ruling BJP for the spread of Covid. “Wrong decisions of Yogi Adityanath and BJP government have led to the spread of Covid -19 into the villages of UP as well as the country,” he alleged.

“Corona has spread into villages due to BJP’s failure. What has the Centre done in the last seven years to upgrade the health infrastructure? How many AIIMS has BJP set up in UP? How many hospitals or oxygen plants have they set up?” asked Bhadouria, adding that the BJP government only gives tall talks. “When the Centre is sourcing oxygen from existing plants that were set up 40 years ago, there is no additional supply for the state, and no new health infrastructure has been created by the ruling government,” he said.

Bhadouria was speaking in a live webcast of Visionary Talk series held by the public policy and governance analysis platform.

The SP leader claimed that the situation in UP is extremely bad and the government is not giving out true figures. “It is a matter of shame how the UP government is hiding and suppressing data. Centre is fudging figures across the country,” he said.

Talking about the panchayat elections in UP, he said if these elections had been avoided, the infections would not have spread into villages of the state. “What was the necessity to hold panchayat elections in UP when the country is reeling under the pandemic? The ruling government is to be held responsible for spreading Covid into villages,” he added.

“BJP is controlling the system and it (system) is also delivering accordingly. What can you do?” he asked.

Bhadouria also accused that with BJP government at Centre, media is playing to the gallery and the conversation is only about Delhi the entire day. “They will not talk about Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, or Gujarat.”

He said when the BJP does not want to do any work and expects only Opposition to do it then why does it want to be in power.

“The Prime Minister only wants to garner praise as the most powerful leader of the country and so does the UP Chief Minister, but what is your vision? When you don’t know how corona is to be treated, why do you want people to clap and bang thalis? Why did you impose lockdown last year when you did not know how to handle it? Why did you do ‘Namaste Trump’ when corona was spreading in the country? It could have been done later. There are many questions that the Centre is evading.”

