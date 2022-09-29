Adhikari Brothers’ web series ‘Karm Yuddh’ to stream on Disney+ Hotstar

The series centred on rivalry within a billionaire family stars Satish Kaushik, Ashutosh Rana, Paoli Dam and Chandan Roy Sanyal

India’s Leading Media & Entertainment conglomerate Sri Adhikari Brothers’ Next Gen Ravi & Kailashnath Adhikari are all set to engage the viewers with their upcoming offering “KARM YUDDH”- A mega web show on Disney Plus Hotstar.



The series has been extensively shot across Kolkata, Goa & Dharmshala. The series talks about the rivalry within the billionaire Roy family of Kolkata.

The official trailer of the show has already garnered a positive response amongst the audience by crossing 12 million eyeballs across social media.

Media Baron Mr Markand Adhikari says “KARM YUDDH from the next generation of Sri Adhikari Brothers is an entertaining show and I am pretty confident that our audiences will enjoy watching it. The story of the billionaire Roy family will surely keep the audiences engaged”.

The series is directed by Ravi Adhikari and produced by Kailashnath Adhikari.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)