Building a strong connect with brands and consumers

Mathrubhumi has always been at the forefront of showcasing innovations through Print, activations and on-ground engagements to engage and connect with advertisers and consumers.

Over the years, Mathrubhumi has built a reputation of innovative initiatives to engage with advertisers and also help brands reach their consumers. Every year in the run-up to the biggest celebration in the Malayalee household – Onam - the company undertakes a number of initiatives to connect brands and consumers who are looking to make most of their purchase decisions during this period.

Let’s take a look at some of the initiatives that Mathrubhumi Group conducted in 2019 and 2020.



Kerala 2.0: Conclave on Consumer Durables, Kitchen Appliances and Mobile Phones

Mathrubhumi Group hosted a first of its kind trendsetting initiative Kerala 2.0: Conclave on Consumer Durables, Kitchen Appliances and Mobile Phones on July 17, 2019 at Grand Hyatt Convention Centre, Kochi. An in-depth consumer research report on consumer spending patterns across the state was presented. The conclave saw various panel discussions and prominent Managing Directors, CEOs, CMOs of national and international brands in attendance. on Consumer Durables, Kitchen Appliances and Mobile Phones.

Super 10 Panchayat Utsav: Season 3

Leading to Onam last year, Mathrubhumi launched a ground action initiative ‘Super 10 Panchayat Utsav’ Season 3. This was a 15-day-long Onam road show that reached out to select 120 grama panchayats across Kerala. The super 10 activity provided a great opportunity for brands to engage the rural crowd of Kerala in the most cost effective way. The brands that participated in Super 10 Panchayat Utsav initiative included Maruti Suzuki India, Supplyco (Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation), V Guard, KSFE (Suvarna Jubilee Chittikal), Asian Paints (Apex Floor Guard), Kerala Motor Vehicle Department & Road Safety Authority, KeraFed (Keragem Kesamrith – Herbal Hair oil), Riple Tea, Chozen Foods, Ramco Cements (Ramco Supercrete Cements), Lulu Mall (Mall Partner).

The initative provided brands an opportunity to display their products for customers to sample across experience zones in all 120 locations.

Onam festivities in Mumbai

Mathrubhumi Group organised its 6th edition of Pookalam and Kaikottikali competition in Mumbai last year. Pookalam and Kaikottikali competitions were organised as part of Onam festivities to connect with national, local advertisers and Malayalee audience in the city.

In addition to the above the Mathrubhumi Group also frequently organises on-ground initiatives, events and activations for brands to increase their consumer connect as well as to promote the well-being of the community.

World Heart Day initiative

In October 2019, Mathrubhumi Arogyamasika and Kerala Traffic police joined hands for World Heart Day initiative. The activity was conducted at two traffic junctions of Kochi and Trivandrum where Kerala police personnel and student police band interviewed commuters when signals turned red. “Follow Heart Rules, Follow Traffic Rules” was the slogan for Mathrubhumi Arogyamasika health and wellness magazine and Kerala traffic police on the occasion of World Heart Day. The initiative was undertaken to raise awareness and prevention of cardio vascular diseases.

Third edition of Luxury & Design 2019 hosted by Mathrubhumi

Giving an experience of luxury shopping to the discerning Malayalee customers in Kerala, the 3rd edition of Mathrubhumi’s flagship property was held on December 21 & 22, 2019. Adding the new dimension of design, the property was renamed as Mathrubhumi Luxury and Design 2019.

The expo saw over 2000 plus delegates each day comprising of celebrities, industry experts, marketers, bureaucrats, corporates, luxury brand owners, and connoisseurs. The two-day event provided networking opportunities, food & beverage and exclusive interactive sessions and masterclasses by experts in various fields from Food to Art & Design, Watches, and Fashion. Mathrubhumi Luxury & Design created a marketplace for luxury brands across categories and Keralites who indulge in these categories to meet under the same roof in Kerala.

Mathrubhumi MD, MV Shreyams Kumar’s travelogue titled ‘Yathra Parayathe’ was released

Mathrubhumi’s Managing Director MV Shreyams Kumar maiden travelogue titled ‘Yathra Parayathe’ was released by actor Mammootty along with MP Shashi Tharoor in December 2019. The travelogue is a collection of 35 splendid stories which speaks about Kumar’s various experiences of travelling to destinations.

Celebrating Christmas with Mathrubhumi

To celebrate Christmas in 2019, Mathrubhumi group conceptualised a campaign as a one-month-long gifting scheme in form of an advent calendar, keeping the brand manager and media planners engaged all the way till Christmas.

Mathrubhumi used Christmas tree ornaments and hand-rendered the audience for each of Mathrubhumi’s verticals using a unique illustration style, ensuring every page of the eight ad series stood out. It culminated in a layout with all eight ornaments – showcasing the enormity and reach of the Mathrubhumi Group. This was followed by a double spread print innovation featuring the advent calendar with QR codes below each flap that link to surprise gift for the reader and one lucky friend from each vertical on specified dates. This was supported by digital extensions including web banners, emailers, and a customised gifting portal.

The Christmas campaign served the advertisers with a more personalised brand experience and breaking away from stereotypical pattern conveyed the message on how Mathrubhumi as a group can deliver results in line with the festive objectives of clients. This insight behind the campaign was to challenge perceptions of what a print ad can be in 2019. The campaign used clever copy and custom illustrations to land on an interactive double-spread that had planners coming back over the course of the festive season. This also signalled to brands that they can expect such work from Kerala's most innovative media house.

Another initiative undertaken by the Group last Christmas was the Mathrubhumi Christmas Special - a unique Christmas-themed supplement published on the Sunday before Christmas. This innovative solution not only helped spread Christmas cheer but also addressed the pressing problem of paper wastage during the festive season. The 4-page supplement with Christmas-themed news, incorporated a custom gift-wrap design on the inside pages. Once people were done reading the paper, they could simply flip it over and reuse it to wrap their Christmas gifts.

Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters '20

Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters '20, one of India’s most vibrant literary events, was held from January 30 to February 2 and featured around 350 speakers from all across the world and India. The festival hosted nearly 40 foreign speakers with discussions ranging from topics on arts, gender, literature, media, movies, music, politics, publishing and race, encompassing all aspects of culture, as well as sports. Also making their presence felt were a select group of nearly 200 speakers, representing different generations in Malayalam and a 100-strong contingent of speakers and writers from the rest of India.



