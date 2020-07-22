Mathrubhumi - the best bet for advertisers this Onam

With presence across Print, Television, Digital & Radio, Mathrubhumi’s integrated platform is the best route to reach the Malayalee household in this festive season of Onam

Started as the mouthpiece of India’s freedom movement in 1923, Mathrubhumi has become an inalienable part of Kerala's social fabric. From a single flagship product, Mathrubhumi, the group has grown to be a media conglomerate with a presence across Print, Television, Radio and Digital. For any advertiser looking to reach out to Malayalees, especially during the biggest festival of the state - Onam, Mathrubhumi offers an integrated platform to connect with the entire spectrum of demographic and psychographic target segments and varied target audience.

With strong media vehicles, Mathrubhumi is gearing up to offer its services to brands and advertisers who are looking to connect with Malayalees. Commenting on the upcoming festive season, Sunil Ramachandran says, “Onam is the most important festival for Kerala and the focus will definitely be on how we can celebrate safely without compromises on the festivities, by embracing protocols on social distancing and personal protection. We will also focus on the business environment. Through content on product offerings, innovations, schemes, safety in showrooms, etc., we will also be building up momentum towards a strong shopping season this Onam."

On a positive note, as the State has slowly and steadily re-opened after the lockdown, there have been encouraging signs from a diverse set of categories that have started advertising. These include categories such as Automobiles, FMCG, Education, Health, BFSI, etc. What should cheer advertisers is that consumers have shown interest, are spending and there has been an encouraging response to advertising. What is also music to the ears is that Retail is also picking up and by Onam it is expected that Consumer Durables, Jewellery and Telecom will also be active.

Leveraging Mathrubhumi’s Strength

The flagship product of the Group, the Mathrubhumi Daily has 1.23 Cr readers (TR) as per IRS 2019 Q4 and is one among the top 10 dailies (in AIR) in the country. The paper serves Malayalees with 16 editions- 10 in Kerala, one each in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Dubai and Doha.

Through the newspaper, Mathrubhumi offers advertisers a gamut of innovative formats including, but not limited to, fragrance, text wraps, branding positions, hanging ads, etc. The newspaper also boasts of strong omni-channel native advertising/content marketing solutions, which can create a great impact for the advertisers. In the recent past, the paper has done content integration campaigns for various FMCG brands including Marico, Reckitt Benckiser, Godrej Consumer products, J&J etc. They have also done multiple text wraps for brands including Ariel and Renault recently.

According to Sunil Ramachandran, “The reach of a newspaper in Kerala is higher than any other medium and continues to be a strong medium. As an organization, Mathrubhumi has closely worked with local advertisers and the results are there for all to see as they have seen a significant uptick in their sales. Similarly, we believe that as traditionally Onam is a period when Keralites make significant spends, national advertisers should not lose out on this opportunity.”

The Group’s magazines also cater to a wide cross-section of audiences. While Grihalakshmi targets the progressive, young women in Kerala, Star & Style, Yathra and Thozhilvartha cater to the younger demographic segment.

The Group’s niche magazines also cater to unique audience segments such as Sports Masika for the sports enthusiasts, Mathrubhumi Weekly for intellectual content and Balabhumi and Minnaminni for kids.

Also Read: Mathrubhumi Group launches new Onam campaign ‘Kerala’s Festival, India’s Opportunity

News will Remain in the News

Mathrubhumi Group has two television channels – leading 24x7 Malayalam news channel Mathrubhumi News and Kappa TV, a Malayalam music channel. In the last four weeks, 73% of the television viewers of Kerala watched Mathrubhumi News. The channel has a cumulative reach of over 52% and the Average Time Spent per view is 16 min 36 secs. Kappa TV has 29% unique viewers with 6 min 20 sec Average Time Spent per.

Says Sunil Ramachandran, “Even though lockdown restrictions have been eased, it will be a while for things to return to normal. People will keep coming back to news channels, thus ensuring that news channels will continue to garner eyeballs, which can be leveraged by advertisers. One must also remember, that traditionally, the average television viewer in the state is drawn to news channels. News channels in Kerala give even traditional GECs a run for viewership.” Sunil Ramachandran continues, “In addition with Kappa TV we also address another segment that is very important to advertisers, the youth.”

With 54 lakh listeners, CLUB FM is a popular leading private FM station in Kerala. Currently, CLUB FM has stations in Thrissur, Kannur, Trivandrum and Kochi.

Says Sunil Ramachandran, “The biggest advantage of Radio is that it is a local medium and when an advertiser wants to reach the local audience across Kerala, we at Club FM offer innovative solutions to draw brands in and help them reach their consumers. We believe that Club FM will be the perfect partner for brands as they look to reach out to consumers this festive season.”

Mathrubhumi Group was one of the earliest Indian media organisations to enter the Digital space with the launch of mathrubhumi.com in 1997.

Mathrubhumi Digital delivers a large and quality Malayalee audience for your business, with its powerful combination of News/Infotainment Portal – mathrubhumi.com, and the only comprehensive News Web-TV in Malayalam – mathrubhuminews.in. The high popularity and leadership position of Mathrubhumi Daily and Mathrubhumi News Channel among Malayalees naturally attracts them to Mathrubhumi’s digital services, when they engage digitally for news, information and entertainment.

Over 90 million page views per month (source Google Analytics)

Most popular Malayalam news portal in social media

Among the Largest News Websites in India

Pioneered the concept of ‘ News on The Go’ , with Web-TV and News Archives on the Web.

, with Web-TV and News Archives on the Web. Global Audience – Primarily from India and the Middle East

Reach, Frequency and Impact Multiplying Options for Advertisers.

Also Read: We are quite optimistic about the market’s revival during Onam: MV Shreyams Kumar

Mathrubhumi Portal (main sections): Global, National and Regional News, English Edition, E-Paper, Features and Columns, Entertainment, Sports, Health, Education, Pravasi, Travel, Women, Automobile, Business, Technology, Agriculture and Astrology.

Mathrubhumi Web-TV (main sections): Live News, Video-On-Demand for Global, National and Regional News, Current Affairs Programs, Entertainment, Politics, Technology and Agriculture.

Mathrubhumi Mobile App: Mathrubhumi App lets you experience daily news, updates and much more anywhere, anytime. With over 1.1 lakh downloads, Mathrubhumi mobile app share 50 % of the 5 Cr traffic of Mathrubhumi digital world.

Says Sunil Ramachandran, “Mathrubhumi.com serves the needs of Malayalees both within the State and beyond, thus presenting brands a unique opportunity to reach the wider diaspora. While Mathrubhumi offers its readers content, for advertisers we offer opportunities and innovations beyond just content integrations and banners.”

For many advertisers, Out-of-Home and on-ground activations have been an essential part of their media mix to reach out to the consumer. However, in this challenging environment, Mathrubhumi is offering clients a strong suite of solutions for client-specific activations and consumer engagement through digital modes including webinars, digital expos, etc.

They have rolled out a content-based campaign with Facebook through a series of print and video packages highlighting interesting, unique, real stories of ordinary people doing extraordinary things in battling the pandemic.