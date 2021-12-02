Yuvraj Singh named first-ever brand ambassador of Design & Construct

As a part of the strategic partnership, Singh will be an equity partner and the brand ambassador for the company

Designandconstruct.in, A Unit Of All About Buildings Pvt Ltd, onboards Yuvraj Singh as the company’s first-ever brand ambassador. As a part of the association initiated on 28th October 2021, the renowned cricketer will be the face of India’s leading end-to-end home construction company. He invests in Design & Construct as a step ahead in endorsing the company’s overarching progress.

Design & Construct signed a three-year partnership contract with the legendary cricketer. As a part of the strategic partnership, Yuvraj Singh will be an equity partner and the brand ambassador for the company. Aligning with the company’s values, the cricketer’s strong personality with fighter attitude, focus, and aggression will further portray what the brand stands for.

Speaking on the development, Priyadarshi Mishra, CEO and Founder of Design & Constructsaid, “Yuvraj Singh is the most passionate and fierce cricketer the world has ever seen. His character, dependability, and aggression represent our market approach and customer acquisition strategies. Moreover, our vision corresponds to those of Yuvraj and we are confident that he is the perfect fit to represent our brand.”

“Currently, we are making a mark in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mysore, and Mumbai with our advanced construction technology. Going forward, we have plans of expansion in eight more cities across India by the next year. We believe that this partnership will be fruitful for the company’s growth, visibility, and reach in the market.” he added.

Sharing his views on the association, Yuvraj Singh said, “In the coming years, Design & Construct will be the go-to destination for individual home construction. The brand’s motto of making dream homes affordable, accessible, and hassle-free is what convinced me to be a part of it. In my interactions, I’ve seen how the team is led by passion, excellence, and perfection, and I am looking forward to my association with them.”

Incepted in 2021, Design & Construct aims to be the largest tech-enabled construction company in India and abroad. With its goal of being a billion-dollar company in the next five to seven years, the company is foraying ahead with its build-to-order individual house construction model. The recent partnership with Yuvraj Singh is expected to contribute significantly to the company’s growth and long-term goals.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)