Xaxis & Wavemaker’s digital campaign boosts store visits for Nokia smartphones

The campaign raised awareness for Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 by using proprietary, location-based, intelligence solution and Xaxis Places

Xaxis, the Outcome Media Company and GroupM’s advanced programmatic arm, has announced the results of a national campaign for Nokia smartphones with Wavemaker South Asia. The goal of the campaign was to reach potential customers digitally to influence them to visit a Nokia phones retail store.

To execute the awareness campaign for Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 successfully, Xaxis deployed an integrated solution that leveraged mobile data signals in the real world, as well as media and performance insights from live campaigns.

The campaign began by assembling a pool of potential, in-market customers with a high intent to make a purchase, and then applying geo-fencing capabilities to Nokia phone retail stores and partner locations throughout India to measure traffic. Next, customized, rich-media ads integrated with Google Maps guided the customers to the nearest Nokia phone retail stores. Technology partner InMobi helped in the delivery of hyper-local ads when potential customers were near Nokia phones retail stores. Another technology partner, Lifesight, provided measurements of store traffic.

"Xaxis and Wavemaker have delivered outstanding results that enable us to see the impact of digital ad targeting on real world actions," said Ruchira Jaitly, Head of Marketing – India, HMD Global. "This campaign highlights the important connection between digital ads delivered to the right people at the right time and its impact on offline behaviour. We look forward to applying these insights to future campaigns."

Bharat Khatri, Country Lead, Xaxis India said, “The campaign proves the growing importance of an insight-driven approach in today's marketplace. With Xaxis Places and our technology partners, we were able to demonstrate the positive influence that digital targeting can have on driving awareness, offline behaviour and overall value for the brand."

“There are many developments in digital that are changing the models of advertising in India, and our client HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, has been at the forefront of bringing fresh strategies to market,” said Ajay Gupte, Chief Executive Officer, Wavemaker South Asia. "Our partnership with Xaxis underscores the power of mobile data and other digital insights and its impact on customers in the real world."