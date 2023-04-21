With the adoption of AI, we aim to cross demographic barriers: Dinesh Gulati, IndiaMART
The COO of IndiaMART shares the company’s market expansion strategies, advertising campaigns and growth plans
India’s tier 2 and tier 3 markets are driving the economy owing to better utilisation of government schemes, enhancement of customer acquisition and monetisation. This is effectively supporting the growth of India’s B2B sector, says Dinesh Gulati, COO, IndiaMART.
Nearly 35 per cent of the B2B traffic comes from Metros and the rest is from far-flung areas, Gulati shared in a conversation with e4m. He also spoke on the company’s market expansion strategies, advertising campaigns and growth plans.
Excerpts:
What major investments are boosting the overall growth of the company?
We started expanding our network of acquisitions 18 to 24 months back. Earlier we used to have only an in-house team and then we started expanding through our channel partners in large cities as well because of the change in traffic patterns, which is coming almost 65 per cent from tier two, three, and four towns. Our revenues are increasing because we have a steady growth in the number of customers.
Our net customer addition is between 8,000 to 10,000 per quarter. Having said that, there is a lot of work happening on the platform itself so that we can improve our experience for our buyers and suppliers.
As per recent reports, IndiaMART looks to add a credit facilitation offering on its platform to help small businesses. What is the aim behind offering credit facilities?
We were able to enhance our access to the markets by enriching our platform through good categories and good content. Besides facing other problems, SMEs are bereft of financial resources to continue their businesses. Thanks to the technology that we have, we can monitor their behaviour. Hence, we decided we should also look at providing access to funding finance to these businesses. We are trying to build a sustainable and effective system on the IndiaMART platform to reduce credit borrowing complications and high-interest rates.
Recently, IndiaMART has announced market expansion across India. Besides opening four new branches in Tamil Nadu, the company plans expansion across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Kerala. How does the company plan to connect larger sellers to local buyers?
With businesses adopting digitisation rapidly, buying patterns have changed explicitly. To keep pace with the GDP contribution from the South, we had to move much faster so that we would be always in sync with the South. Two to three years back we realised buyers from smaller towns were not very well-versed in English. They either use voice search or their vernacular language. We implemented these interventions on our platform and today our buyers can search through voice in nine languages.
Clear detailing of products on the website, flexible marketing approach, and strong SEO and AI-driven marketing algorithm help IndiaMART stand out in the clutter of B2B business. Also, we have been trying to make this platform as relevant for our suppliers and buyers and as functional as it needs to be, rather than throwing money on above-the-line media marketing, and channel marketing. Today we have almost 16 crore-plus buyers. We have more than 10% of India's population registered on a B2B platform like IndiaMART and our repeat traffic is almost 53%. Furthermore, with the adoption of AI, we aim to cross demographic barriers and make match-making happen across geographies and every aspect of buyer and supplier. Presently, we have almost 400 plus brands that are large enterprises and present on the IndiaMART platform, whether it is Toshiba carrier, Aircon, Tata Motors, or Tata Steel.
IndiaMART launched its campaign during the IPL season. How does IndiaMART plan its quarterly advertising spend?
Our entire investment has been in creating more content. We have 74 lakh suppliers on the platform and keep enriching their catalogues. On another side, we keep doing these videos and we do almost one video a month.
Which sector does IndiaMart plan to focus on in the following fiscal year?
We have 56 industries on our platform and a very horizontal marketplace. Having said that, we cannot push any particular category or industry sector. But these things keep changing. We started focusing on one category during the Covid times when the entire nation was in the need of medical products, facial masks and concentrators. We had the entire team working on only the pharma and medical category.
What are the challenges for India’s B2B sector and what’s the way to tackle them?
In China, internet adoption amongst businesses is close to around 80% or so. Whereas in India we are still less than 50%. So, there is headroom for B2B businesses to improve. Having said that, in the last few years, thanks to UPI, GST, and e-way bills a lot of things have simplified businesses across all demographics. Thanks to the credit guarantee scheme, the government of India has offered a sizable chunk of loans that are given collateral free.
There are small teething issues where we have scope to improve things. But the biggest challenge is to make finance and funding available for businesses.
I'm very bullish about the way things are going to help our B two B micro and medium enterprises to a great extent. However, headwinds are there because of various global factors. We saw raw material prices going up, and inflation going up. But despite that, we continue to grow primarily because of some ease of policies. We are strengthening our manufacturing processes in the country. I'm sure we will see a lot of improvement for our B two B businesses.
Bournvita gets bitter over sugar controversy: What should have been the right response?
'Listen, clarify and assure,' say experts who think that Cadbury ought to have taken notes from its handling of the 2003 worm controversy
By Tanzila Shaikh | Apr 20, 2023 2:03 PM | 7 min read
In a video earlier this month, influencer ‘Foodpharmer’ Revant Himatsingka brought to the fore the ungodly amount of sugar in Cadbury Bournvita and attacked the brand's claims of being a "health drink."
Himatsingka also bitingly took a potshot at Bournvita's tagline "Taiyari Jeet Ki" (preparation for victory), calling it "Taiyari Diabetes Ki" (preparation for diabetes).
In a recent development, Himatsingka's Twitter account has been suspended.
The video went viral and was even shared by some celebrities. As expected, the brand responded with a statement denying the accusations and saying that the video is factually wrong.
But on April 14, 2023, the influencer took to social media to say that he had to take the video down upon receiving a legal notice from the brand. Many sided with the influencer, pledging not to buy Bournvita again.
Many companies, including Cadbury, have faced PR controversies past and have successfully navigated the situation to come out smelling like roses. Back in 2003, a few consumers found worms in Dairy Milk bars and the issue became a nationwide controversy. The company roped in Amitabh Bachchan to convince its consumers that it listened to their grievances and left no stone unturned to ensure that Dairy Milk is once again safe for consumption. It was a gamble that paid off and Cadbury's handling of such a delicate case went on to become a case study in crisis management.
However, the company's handling of the Bournvita controversy merits no such distinction. By all accounts, it was a hamfisted attempt to shut down the controversy and people have been since talking about its disproportionate response to an influencer. What was needed was a measured and constructive response to the fiasco as it did in 2003.
What Bournvita should have done instead
exchange4media asked experts what the right approach to handle the controversy was without drawing more attention to itself. According to N Chandramouli, CEO of TRA Research, a legal notice isn't it. "It is the last of the actions that Bournvita should have taken. When the Legal Department intervenes, it should be the last resort. Bournvita does not have a case, other than showing muscle power, in which the influencer has to cower down. Assuredly, Bournvita is the loser in this action.”
Nisha Sampath, Brand Consultant, and Founder, of Bright Angles Consulting, feels the term "influencers" isn't for people like Revant Himatsingka. "I believe that ‘influencers’ represent a commercialized segment – meaning that they aspire to be monetized by businesses for their social currency. People are also sceptical about them. De-influencing is done by a different set of people. I would call them educators, or activists. They do not aspire to earn from brands, but rather to earn the trust of people by raising awareness," she pointed out.
Like Chandramouli, Sampath also blames the Bournvita's response to the issue. "I believe that Bournvita stands in the wrong here. Not just the activist in question, but even consumers have known for some time that Milk Food Drinks contain too much sugar and are unhealthy, while they claim the opposite extreme. He just voiced this concern. If the company listens to the response his video evoked, then they will realise that they don’t need to shut down the influencer, they need to listen to the consumer”, she added.
On the other hand, Samit Sinha, Managing Partner, Alchemist Brand Consulting, believes that if the brand is not wrong and has proof, then taking the legal route is not a bad idea. He said, “Brand owners have to keep in mind that there’s nothing or no one in the world that doesn’t have detractors. That is a small price to pay for popularity. If the detractors do not have much social currency or influence, it is best to simply ignore what they say or write. If the de-influencer has a significant following, they should be contacted with facts or any other compelling evidence and requested to retract their opinions in the same channel as the ones in which the opinion was expressed in the first place. If they refuse, then taking legal recourse is not a bad option, especially if the brand is in possession of evidence that proves the de- influencer’s assertions wrong.”
De-influencing is an emerging trend in influencer marketing, but it can be dangerous for many parties such as the influencer, the brand, and the audience. Or it can also turn out enlightening for different parties. When asked about how brands should go about de-influencing content, Sampath, said, “Communication as damage control can only work, if you have acknowledged and solved a problem. For example, after worms were found in chocolate bars, Cadbury re-designed their packaging. Then they did a campaign with Amitabh Bachchan, to reassure consumers that the product is safe. And it worked. Without action, communication won’t solve issues.”
“The best response Bournvita could make at this stage is to say that they will go back to the drawing board and design a healthier drink, by cutting down on sugar”, she added.
While Chandramouli said, “A discussion with the influencer to explain why Bournvita is right in their claims, an act which turns the crisis into an opportunity should have been the first action.”
Speaking on the issue, Piali Dasgupta, Senior Vice President – Marketing at Columbia Pacific Communities, said, “Ultimately, it's about freedom of expression. As long as there are products, there would be influencers who would be paid to sell those products. But there would also be a section of people who would call out products that don't serve the purpose that they are meant to. When dealing with de-influencing, this is where crisis and reputation management, come into play."
"When a large conglomerate like Mondelez takes on somebody who's created a platform to educate audiences about the right kind of food, it shows two things - insecurity and pettiness. A simple clarification on social media could have addressed the issue. Bournvita could have leveraged the power of print for this. Issuing the legal notice worked against the brand because the audience's sympathy was directed towards the content creator because he seemed to have been bullied by Mondelez to take down the video. It was a bit of a knee-jerk reaction from the brand."
The experts unanimously agreed that sending a legal notice was a bit exaggerated reaction by the company. From a future perspective to handle a crisis like this, Chandramouli said, “All brands must have a Brand Trust expert on their advisory, the only voice which will help keep customer trust centric action for the brand. The Brand Trust expert should be empowered so that the customer's voice is heard.”
While Dasgupta said, “It is crucial to listen to the conversations happening on social media to get a sense of what the audience sentiment is like. Once you get a sense of the audience sentiment, craft your crisis communication strategy accordingly. It could be an announcement on print media but also something as simple as a campaign on social media to educate people about your product components, for example, to ensure that there is no misinformation floating around. Ultimately it's about having a long-term crisis management strategy as opposed to reacting to a crisis when it happens.”
Similarly, Sampath said, “The best way to deal with this situation is authenticity and transparency, as a company policy. Don’t make claims that won’t stand honest scrutiny, even if there is a legal loophole that lets you make them. Cultivate the difficult practice of being honest with your consumers.”
It will be interesting to see how Cadbury would wriggle out of this controversy as it did during wormgate. However, given its bitter response, let's hope Bourvita has not permanently left a bad taste in the consumers' mouths.
‘Will explore a lot of TV in the near future’
Rahil Virani, Co-founder & CMO of MYFITNESS, lets us in on the brand's media and marketing strategies
By Anupama Sajeet | Apr 20, 2023 9:30 AM | 9 min read
Rahil Virani, Co-founder & CMO of MYFITNESS talks to us about how their media and marketing strategies are evolving to keep pace with the brand’s growing offline footprint.
Can you shed some light on your brand journey and how it has strengthened over the years?
The journey began 14 years ago with my father who came up with the plan to start manufacturing peanut butter. He started off with a very small sized factory, and his main objective was to get into export, because back then the awareness and the demand for peanut butter, as a product, was not so much among Indian consumers. It was in such a scenario that he set up his export business, and it was also doing quite well. This was because the peanuts that are grown in India, in parts of Gujarat, are one of the best - very flavourful, aromatic, and of very good quality. So, there was good demand internationally for the product that was being generated from India for the last many years. But four years ago, we felt that the trend is changing and there’s also growing awareness among consumers; people had started asking about peanut butter. They were requesting their friends and family members who were coming from the US and the UK to get it for them. Fitness enthusiasts who were regular at the gym had also become aware of its benefits; peanut butter was an essential part of their diet now. More and more people were increasingly switching to healthier foods.
And that’s when we, my brother-in-law and I- the next generation in the business after my father- decided to take a step ahead and broaden our scope by starting our own in-house brand for the Indian market. We already had the manufacturing part sorted, which is the first thing that anyone who starts a new business has to figure out. For us, that became an advantage because by then, we were already making it for about 10-11 years. The year was 2018. Online marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart were doing very well, and so we were also quite clear on how and where we want to sell our products. It was primarily these online channels where we decided to sell as well as scale up. So, that is how MYFitness started.
Initially, the objective was to target people who are fitness enthusiasts, hence the name MyFitness, which resonates with someone who wants to eat healthy. That was our initial TG, but slowly, of course, as a brand, we started targeting children, adults, and the elderly also. However, TG and the majority audience today are the 18 to 35-year-old males. That being said, we are also looking to expand this bracket now.
What are some of the innovative marketing strategies you use to reach out to the masses?
At the time when we started out, Saffola and FunFood were already established in the market. Being traditional, conventional brands with lakhs and lakhs of touchpoints, it was very easy for them to reach the customers by being present on the supermarket shelves. So, we understood, quite early on, that this is not the route we would take. Online was the way for us, and we pursued it aggressively. We signed up on Amazon. Flipkart and PayTM. PayTM used to have e-commerce channels back then. Initially, we used to receive 5 or 10 orders a day. Then slowly it grew to 100- 200. Today we're shipping almost 14,000 orders a day of which about 65% comes through the e-commerce channels. At number one is Flipkart, then comes Amazon and at number three is our own website. As the brand grew, we were able to pull a lot of customers online.
This was also due to the fact that we invested a lot in marketing our product during the subsequent four-year period. We had brand ambassadors such as Hardik Pandya, the cricketer, actor Kriti Sanon from Bollywood, and from the South Industry we had Samantha and Dulquer Salman. And with that, slowly, the offline channel also grew. One great thing that happened as the business grew, and our brand ‘MyFitness’ began to get recognised was that the store owners started asking for our products. It was not the case before. Initially, when we used to go to the stores, they used to ask us for high listing fees, high shelves fees, and everything else. That had changed.
Which medium do you generally use to grow your brand visibility and why?
We had realized in the first three months of launching the brand that we need to reach out to a larger set of audiences. So, we onboarded Sahil Khan- he is someone who is very popular in the fitness and bodybuilding industries, and a lot of gym-going people follow him on social media. We took him on as a brand ambassador. The promotional campaigns with him resulted in the initial growth. As we were not a conventional brand, and were operating largely in the new-age, D2C space, we opted for Instagram and YouTube as our medium of choice. How it worked was, first Sahil Khan would promote the brand on his Instagram and YouTube channels, and later we would run the same content as an ad on our Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. After the early growth, of course, we onboarded many more ambassadors like Hardik Pandya, Samantha, Kriti Sanon, and Dulquer Salman.
TV news is a very popular medium of communication due to its reach and loyal viewers. Do you think brands should advertise more on TV as compared to other media platforms?
Yes. If I speak for our brand, in the coming years, we are going to make a nominal shift from being a pure play digital and social media brand to being a conventional brand for the masses. Going ahead, we intend to do campaigns on TV. We have both TV shows and sports properties such as IPL on the radar. We will be exploring a lot more TV in the near future.
When we started out, it was only reasonable for us to go with social media and digital/ online branding because we were not available offline. But now that we are also growing our offline footprint, the strategy also changes for us. Now we will begin to spend on TVCs and other traditional media channels. Needless to say, the media mix will keep varying and evolving based on how the revenue is spreading out. In the near future, you'll also see us on billboards on the highways. Basically, as we grow offline, our media strategy and communication will also evolve to include more conventional mediums.
What is the marketing mix of your brand campaigns?
We usually stick to the basics. It helps us to keep things simple and uncomplicated. Our current channel mix for sales is 65% online and 35% offline, and therefore, our marketing mix and spends also follow the same equation. 65% of our spending is online, which includes Facebook ads, Google ads, and YouTube ads. The remaining 35% spends are on those media channels from where the offline sales come, i.e., TVCs and outdoor ads. And, that is also what we will continue to follow in the future.
Do you think brand messaging and propositions in India have changed post the pandemic?
Yes. When the virus hit us, initially we had to face a lot of logistical and operational problems, even though the demand was always there. But during the later days of the, pandemic, we witnessed a growth in demand, instead of de-growth. So, as soon as the logistics and operations resumed, we were at once able to start fulfilling the orders again. The pandemic has given us a spike, as during that period people were always looking for healthier options. Everyone wanted to live healthy and eat healthy.
From the marketing perspective as well, we never felt there was a slowdown. We continued to do what we were doing. We continued to market how we were marketing. As the brand was growing, and the sales was growing, the profit was also growing. We always kept utilizing that profit to market and advertise. We kept reinvesting it in building the brand. There was no slowdown on the front for us. As the brand grew, the marketing spends grew, and overall, we kept growing.
Another significant development that took place during that time was that we came up with an innovation to address consumers’ concerns. We noticed that in other peanut butter brands, there was always an oil separation taking place. So, we felt the need to come up with a product which could address this issue. We leveraged our collaboration with an Israeli food agency to come up with a peanut-based stabilizer which ensured that there was no oil separation happening. That became one of the USPs of our brand.
Do you advertise on news channels? Can you share some insights on how you plan to market your brand on TV?
Honestly, not so far. Whether we will? It is too soon to make a decision on that. That decision-making will happen at a later date, once the production of our new campaign has begun. We never look that far in the future, we always live in the present. We only think of what we are going to do in the next three months. Once those things are achieved, we plan for the next three months. So, I don't have an answer for what I'm going to do in the coming years. But in the coming months, what we are going to do is discuss and decide on what the next campaign should be for MyFitness to start becoming a household brand. I can only say that it will be a mix of both digital and offline, including TV.
Is TV news included in the marketing mix specifically during slowdowns? What are your views on this?
I think it will always vary depending on the kind of brand that you want to build and the kind of brand that you have built so far. So, a Rolex or a Rolls-Royce will never advertise on TV, they have customers in different places interacting in different ways. Whereas someone like a Nescafe, they're always there on TV. So, there is never a standard answer for this. It'll all depend on the kind of brand and where its customers are.
This article is Powered By ABP News.
HSBC signs Virat Kohli as their brand influencer
As part of the association, a multi-media campaign featuring Virat Kohli will bring to life the value proposition of banking with HSBC
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 19, 2023 3:51 PM | 3 min read
HSBC India has announced that they’ve signed up cricketer Virat Kohli as their brand influencer.
“Virat Kohli, the embodiment of sporting excellence, dependability and trust will help to amplify HSBC’s purpose of ‘Opening up a world of opportunity’ as it strives to support the ambitions of an aspirational India going global. HSBC India, through its comprehensive suite of products and services, is well positioned to support various facets of the Indian economy that is poised for a significant and sustained growth trajectory. As part of the association, a multi-media campaign featuring Virat Kohli will bring to life the value proposition of banking with HSBC,” the company said in a release.
Talking about his new innings with HSBC India, Virat Kohli said, “I’m delighted to associate with HSBC, one of the world’s premier international financial organisations. HSBC’s rich legacy in India, disciplined approach and long-standing commitment resonates deeply with my belief system of discipline, commitment and focus, aspects that have played a key role in my career so far. While people trust me to deliver on the field, I look at HSBC India as a focused and trusted financial partner to help achieve my financial goals.”
Commenting on this marquee association, Hitendra Dave, CEO, HSBC India said “We’re thrilled to have Virat Kohli as our Brand Influencer and see him as a perfect fit for our values of taking responsibility, collaborating, and succeeding together as a team as well as getting things done. Virat Kohli is a symbol of an ambitious India that is striving forward, going global and leaving its indelible mark on the global stage across various fields. We’re keen to partner the country in its upward trajectory of growth and our association with Virat Kohli will provide a significant impetus to this journey. Virat’s appeal and pursuit of excellence is aligned to our growth ambitions in India. This is the start of a new and exciting chapter as we look to reinforce our commitment towards growth and being the preferred international financial partner for our clients.”
Sharing his perspective on the partnership and business, Sandeep Batra, Head of Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC India said “Cricket is a unifying force and strikes an emotional chord with the Indian diaspora across the world. Our endeavour to support the aspirations of the international minded Indians will be boosted by our association with Virat Kohli. Whether on or off the field Kohli personifies discipline and commitment to his craft, ideals that resonate with us at HSBC India.”
Disha Patani steps out in style for new Bata India ad
The ‘So Stylish, So Comfortable’ campaign spotlights the brand's 24X7 Glam Collection
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 19, 2023 2:37 PM | 3 min read
Bata India, has unveiled its latest 24x7 Glam Collection with a campaign film featuring its brand ambassador, Disha Patani. With the launch of this new collection featuring Bata Red Label, Bata Comfit and Naturalizer, Bata India has solidified its position as a fashion-forward brand that offers stylish and comfortable on-trend footwear.
The ‘So Stylish, So Comfortable’ 24x7 Glam Collection has been specially curated keeping in mind the need for both, style & comfort for the contemporary Indian women. The latest collection is inspired by international trends and offers versatile styles of heels such as pump, square toe, block, platform, chunky and angular.
Anand Narang, VP, Marketing & Customer Experience, Bata India Limited said, “With new-age styles, the 24x7 Glam Collection addresses our customers’ need for international styles having fashionable colour-pop heels blended with comfort. The latest collection offers a delectable palette of colors from Bata Red Label & Bata Comfit such as fuchsia, lavender and elegant pastels. Along with being stylish, the new collection boasts of added comfort offered by Bata Comfit’s patented, Active Walk and Memory Foam insole. From block heels, platforms, sneakers to stylish pump shoes, Bata’s 24X7 Glam Collection has it all”, Narang added.
With today’s fast-paced world and changing lifestyles, women are looking for footwear options that are both stylish and comfortable. Whether dressing up for a party in high block heels or stepping out for business as usual in all-day comfort wear, the 24x7 Glam Collection blends style with comfort to fulfill both their fashion and functional needs.
Conceptualized by Contract Advertising India, the campaign film successfully captures the essence of the versatile 24x7 Glam collection. It features Disha seamlessly transitioning between different roles throughout the day, whether it is an action-packed scene in a shoot, a talk show appearance, a house party, or a leisurely stroll. Set to the beat of, “It’s got to be Bata”, penned down by the celebrated lyricist, Amitabh Bhattacharya, the film effectively showcases the new collection and rightly conveys the tagline ‘So Stylish, So Comfortable’.
Subho Sengupta Executive VP and Managing Partner, Contract Advertising India said, “Footwear is often thought of as a trade-off between style and comfort. However, in today's fast-paced world, women need shoes that are both stylish and comfortable. In the campaign film, Disha elegantly displays the collection's shoes while shooting, appearing on talk shows, or simply socializing with friends.”
The 24x7 Glam Collection can be shopped across Bata retail and partner stores pan India, leading marketplaces and through its website, bata.in.
Wunderman Thompson launches Inspired B2B
The global initiative is dedicated to growing B2B brands
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 19, 2023 2:09 PM | 3 min read
Global marketing network Wunderman Thompson is today announcing the expansion of its global B2B offering with the launch of Inspired B2B, a new initiative dedicated to inspiring growth for ambitious B2B brands.
Bringing together the unparalleled depth and breadth of Wunderman Thompson capabilities spanning creative, business transformation, content, experience, loyalty & personalisation, and commerce, the Inspired B2B initiative represents the next phase of development for Wunderman Thompson’s best-in-class B2B vertical to help clients around the world build emotional connections at every stage of the customer journey. Through Wunderman Thompson, brands will have access to over 500 B2B specialists around the world delivering truly relevant and insightful communications that enable B2B acceleration.
As part of Inspired B2B, Wunderman Thompson has developed a suite of tools to help brands navigate the complex B2B landscape. The InspiredB2B Assessment Score helps brands identify the impact their B2B strategy and operations are having across every part of their business and understand where to prioritise efforts to better drive growth. Meanwhile, Loom B2B is a data-driven intelligence solution, powered by AI using natural language processing and text, created to allow brands to develop their content strategy with confidence and clear direction. Built around the LinkedIn Audience Engagement API, the richest source of B2B audience behaviour insights globally, Loom B2B equips brands with engagement insights into business leaders and professionals at scale.
Continuing to provide industry defining insights, Wunderman Thompson’s Global Inspire Study shows that inspiring brands outperform peers on two key metrics – growing market share faster and enabling them to charge at higher price points. The findings show that inspiration has a significant impact on B2B buyers, with Inspired B2B brands:
2.2x more likely to be remembered when buyers are in market
2.7x more likely to be rated as having better products/services
20% more trusted as brands
16% more likely to be recommended by buyers
2x more likely to be strongly considered by buyers
5.3x more likely to be buyers’ first choice
Neil Dawson, Global Chief Strategy Officer at Wunderman Thompson said: “With our research showing that inspiring brands are 5x more likely to be a B2B buyer’s first choice, there’s a huge opportunity for B2B brands to engage, inspire, and excite their audiences. But when we look at B2B, we see a sea of sameness. It's time to ditch the rulebook and remember the audience is human; driven by emotion, curiosity, and wonder. There’s never been a better time to be a B2B marketer.”
Wunderman Thompson is a global authority on B2B marketing, having developed Inspired B2B strategies for brands including Canon, Duracell, GE, IKEA, INFOR, Kyndryl, Mercedes-Benz (Vans), Microsoft, Sherwin Williams, and T-Mobile. The network was awarded the inaugural Creative B2B Grand Prix at Cannes Lions in 2022 for ‘Speaking in Colour’, an AI tool designed for Sherwin-Williams Coil Coatings that allowed architects to speak colour into existence for the first time ever.
Most recently, Wunderman Thompson’s B2B Future Shopper report shows that 46% of B2B buyers say they are frustrated buying products online and over 50% believe brands don’t understand the various pain points. The report highlights the significant potential for brands to drive growth by improving the B2B purchasing process and implementing an Inspired B2B strategy.
TV remains dominant medium of advertising for us with about 65% share: Mayank Shah, Parle
The senior category head at Parle Products spoke to e4m exclusively about its association with IPL, importance of collective TV viewing for the brand and more
By Kanchan Srivastava | Apr 19, 2023 9:03 AM | 7 min read
“An in-depth understanding of the Indian consumer psyche has helped us develop a marketing philosophy that reflects the needs of the Indian masses,” Parle Products proudly declares on its website.
Perhaps that’s why the makers of the world's largest selling biscuit Parle-G and a host of other very popular brands, became the country’s first packaged food company to cross $2 billion in annual revenues during FY22.
The company’s marketing strategy shot to limelight during the pandemic when they quickly tapped into recipe-related content using their social media platforms to stay in touch with their consumers.
In an exclusive interaction with exchange4media, Mayank Shah, Senior Category Head at Parle Products, discusses the brands’ evolving marketing strategies, their association with the Indian Premier League, expansion plan, media mix and much more.
Excerpts:
Parle group has been a regular advertiser on TV, especially during the IPL. How significant is the role of collective viewing for your brand?
TV is important because Sports is best enjoyed with friends and family. In the IPL as well, collective viewing of TV brings people together with their family and friends. Collective viewing means more fun and increased viewership. Increased viewership makes a huge difference. When you're talking about sports like IPL where Collective viewing plays a very important role and it's not just about enjoyment or fun. It is also about the increased viewership. IPL is not just restricted to male viewing anymore. A lot of family viewing happens. What more can an advertiser ask for when he's getting something like the entire family or into a bunch of friends getting together and watching the IPL.
How do you plan to leverage IPL during key matches like Semi final and final?
Well we have a few plans in terms of running promotions and stuff like that internally. You need to be associated with IPL you if you're running a promo. So you cannot leverage the brand name unless you are part of IPL or directly associated with it. Our sponsorship happens to be on TV so we do not have rights to use IPS brand name but yeah internally we are going to run a bit of promos, contests, winners and stuff. With certain business associations, we may send some winners for watching matches.
Cricket is one sport which gives you viewership and more so pan India viewership. Two things which really excite Indians are Cinema and Cricket. Cinema is pretty regional although it is now transcending the borders but sports transcends all the boundaries of languages and regions and it gives you viewership pan India that's one of the biggest motivations for any advertiser to advertise on a sports property, especially something as big as IPL.
How successful has your association with IPL been so far, in terms of ROI?
The tournament has just started so it's difficult to say. We need to wait and watch because we've seen good traction over the years in the beginning and towards the end. We are waiting and watching how it pans out throughout the season. It is yet to be seen whether it surpasses last year which it most likely should be. It is a little too premature to talk about the ROI at this stage when we have ratings just for the first week.
Who is your creative and media agency for the IPL?
Our media agency has been-Zenith Optimedia-through whom this entire deal has been done. We have quite a few creative agencies but the ones whose creatives are running during this IPL are Rediffusion.
What is your media mix?
Being a consumer product company, TV remains the dominant medium of advertising for us with 60-65 percent share. This is followed by digital which gets 20-25 percent of the budget. The rest goes to the print, radio and outdoor. Digital is catching up now. A few years back our digital ad spend was about just eight to ten percent of the total ad spend. Today it is almost 20-25 per cent.
When you say TV is a significant medium for you, do you mean Connected TV as well?
Connected TV we normally include in digital advertising. If you look at the total universe, it is still a small number although growing. Still it is too small a number to really achieve anything, especially when you are talking about a company like us who is into consumer products where typically the ticket size is not really high.
Does that mean you don’t advertise on CTV at all?
We don't advertise on Connected TV currently. Targeting the medium doesn't really make any sense at this stage.
Your marketing strategy during the pandemic evolved quickly and was appreciated. What is your strategy now especially when businesses are open but inflation and other constraints are there?
Inflation was a big challenge last year and I think most companies struggle. There was a bit of struggle on our part as we could do well relatively given the brand love we had. Inflation did limit the quantum of growth that we had in the last few years, however, demands have picked up with inflation under control and the rural economy reviving. We're very hopeful that the current financial year 2023-24 would be really a great year unlike foreign marketing trends.
I think you know a lot of things change during the pandemic and we are seeing acceptance of those things as habits. Ecommerce sales got very well accepted and we are seeing continuous growth happening there. So, Ecom growth which was pegged by Nielsen study in next 10 years we may see that happening in next six or seven years. When that study was done, our ecom contribution was just about less than one percent to the total FMCG. Today it's about 3.5-4.0 percent and growing. A lot of people adapted to digital medium, a lot of growth was seen in OTT and other platforms so consumption of digital media grew. Generally people prefer to buy things which are relatively healthier. The pandemic has taught us that lesson. Most consumers today are gravitating towards products which are better for them, healthwise.
Parle group is going to complete 100 years in 2029. How do you plan to expand your business and product portfolio further?
Well, we have been doing it for the last few years. We started as a confectionary company in 1929 and till 1939 we got into biscuits the first biscuit that came up was parle-G. Prior to that from 1929 to 1939, we were largely selling confectionery- orange candy as a brand. Post that, we got into many other categories such as bakeries where we have rusk and cakes. Then we got into snacking in a big way, traditional Indian namkins, bhujias and mixtures and other things that's been doing very well for us. Very recently, we got into breakfast cereal and staples like Atta as well. Atta was always available in global market, we extended it to domestic market as well now. Atta is almost about two and a half lakh crore category. Breakfast cereals is another big category which is growing, though its niche. Now, we would be looking at establishing ourselves in those categories, making a mark for ourselves and having a significant share in those categories before we look at getting into other categories.
Alia Bhatt becomes Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ brand ambassador
Signing of Alia Bhatt as the brand ambassador will bring a new global outlook to the brand, the company said
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 18, 2023 7:01 PM | 3 min read
Malabar Gold & Diamonds has signed actress Alia Bhatt as their new brand ambassador.
“After making her debut in 2012, Alia Bhatt has quickly transformed into one of the most sought-after actresses in India, with a score of blockbusters movies under the belt. She has garnered praise for her versatility as an actress, her humble persona and stunning looks, representative of a new era of super talented actors hailing from India. She is also set to make her Hollywood debut in the movie, Heart of Stone, which is slated to be released soon,” the company shared.
The announcements come in the wake of the 30th anniversary of Malabar group, which began their operations in 1993. With an extensive retail network in India, UAE, KSA, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Malaysia, Singapore and the USA, the signing of Alia Bhatt as the brand ambassador will bring a new global outlook to the brand as they set their eyes on new markets such as the UK, Australia, Canada, South Africa, Egypt, Bangladesh, Turkey and New Zealand as well as major cities in all states of India strengthen their presence in existing markets, they added.
“I am delighted to be the face of a global brand such as Malabar Gold & Diamonds. Having witnessed first-hand their acceptance amongst Indians and Indian sub-continental audience, the immense success they have reaped abroad should be a source of great pride for us and I am humbled to be a part of the Malabar family. As Malabar Gold & Diamonds gears up to execute their ambitious expansion plan, I earnestly look forward to working closely with them to further their reach amongst jewellery lover’s world-over”, commented Alia Bhatt.
“We are very excited to welcome Alia Bhatt into the Malabar Family. Over the years, our brand ambassadors have played an instrumental role in elevating our brand’s status in the eyes of our customers and we are looking forward to taking Malabar Gold & Diamonds to new heights with Alia Bhatt as the face of the brand. Our goal is to be crowned as the World’s largest jewellery retailer by crafting, promoting and selling jewellery that is an intersection of Indian art, culture, tradition, heritage and Alia Bhatt, both as an actor and as a person, perfectly represents what we are striving to achieve. Her impressive career in the highly competitive film industry resonates with our brand's journey and ambition as a brand. As Malabar Gold & Diamonds celebrates its 30th anniversary, we are reaffirming our commitment to providing our loyal customers with the best jewellery shopping experience”, commented Malabar Group Chairman, M.P. Ahammed.
