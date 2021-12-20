WinZO collaborates with Ranveer Singh's upcoming movie 83

Vernacular game tech company WinZO has announced its collaboration with the upcoming Ranveer Singh starrer Bollywood film, ‘83’. Produced by Deepika Padukone, Sajid Nadiadwala, Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, the film features leading actors Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Pankaj Tripathi among others. Resonating with the common values of competing, performing and winning, the film chose to collaborate with WinZO as their official brand partner and will help bring together billions of Indians from across the country to experience the thrill and excitement of winning.

The movie depicts the inspiring roller coaster journey of the Indian team, considered as an underdog in the 1983 Cricket World Cup tournament, competing ferociously and eventually beating the best teams to clinch the coveted cup. The kick of winning at Lord’s in 1983 is still fresh in the minds of all the Indians and cricket enthusiasts in the country. This win played a pivotal role in shaping the cricket landscape in the country. Similar to 83’s kick of winning, users can experience the same excitement and thrill of winning by participating in 100+ games across 6+ engaging formats offered by WinZO.

The collaboration will see WinZO launch a nation-wide multi-modal co-branded TV commercial featuring Ranveer Singh.

The TVC will be showcased across platforms including TV, OTT, Digital and social media, where the actor guides audiences to experience the kick of winning by playing more than 100 games available on the WinZO platform. To celebrate this association, WinZO is facilitating its users a golden chance to meet Ranveer Singh and other cast members. Users will also stand a chance to win free movie tickets and memorabilia such as autographed cricket bats and jerseys.

Speaking on the occasion, Saumya Singh Rathore, Co-founder, WinZO said, “We are thrilled about the association with the movie, 83. The historic win at Lord’s is a day that changed the mindsets and temperament of an entire nation. It reinforced the belief of competing against the best in the world and still emerging victorious, even with limited resources. This mindset is synonymous with what we as a company want to promote amongst our users - the winning spirit. Being the leaders in this space, we see this collaboration with the power house Ranveer Singh as a fitting one.”

Sameer Chopra, Head of Marketing, Reliance Entertainment added, “With this collaboration we intend to reach out to all the young movie fanatics and game lovers. We are thankful to team WinZO for giving us this platform and opportunity to collaborate. WinZO’s association will make this celebration all the more special and grander by giving Indians another chance to reminisce and experience this remarkable win.”

As a part of bolstering its brand visibility, WinZO also recently inked principal sponsorships for two major Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) teams, Bengal Warriors and Gujarat Giants, as well as associate sponsorship for Patna Pirates. The company has been aggressively investing in aiding the game-tech ecosystem by supporting and engaging with game developers, studios, players, game streamers, and talent amongst others.

