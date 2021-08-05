Can brand Lovlina Borgohain pack a punch?

The Olympian's success story won't be overnight, opines industry watchers, who say that Borgohain will have to build on her personal brand from here on

Bringing a little more shine to India’s promising run at Tokyo Olympics, boxer Lovlina Borgohain won a bronze medal at her debut stint at the games. The proud moment got a lot of attention from big celebrities and brands, who flocked in to congratulate her on the win.

Well fought @LovlinaBorgohai! Her success in the boxing ring inspires several Indians. Her tenacity and determination are admirable. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze. Best wishes for her future endeavours. #Tokyo2020 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 4, 2021

The spectacular win is expected to pump up the brand value of the athlete, the marketing industry opines. Brand Strategy Expert Harish Bijoor says, “The world of brands is always looking for newer and fitter brand endorsers. The Tokyo Olympics has thrown up many names. It shall also hopefully throw up a full team if we win a metal at team sport as well. Lovlina will have brands coming to her. One for the fact that she has won a bronze and two for the fact that she is a future promise.”

However, it won’t be an overnight success story for the champion, as it takes time to build solid brands, say the experts. Industry veteran & Nihilent Ltd Global CCO KV Sridhar (Pops) points out, “Along with the success at Olympics, there are a lot many factors that impact the value of a sportsperson for any athlete. Lovlina is still young and it has been her first big win. She will have to build on this to be a viable resource for brands. And that’s not to take away from her the credibility she holds as a sportsperson. Just, for any brand ambassador, it is very important to have a known face and name, which definitely will come her way as she keeps adding to her performance glory as a sportsperson.”

Brand-Nomics MD Viren Razdan agrees, “Lovlina Borgohain has made sure India knows her name. She has a powerful story of an underdog making it against all odds, but that's a story of most of our sportspeople. Lovlina has had her moment - she must sustain it to build her franchise, she would need to build on her winning streak to be a national role model/ambassador. She will have a strong regional pull, leveraging her popularity amongst the local home-crowds. To make the cut nationally she’s got a road ahead, the great part is she’s just begun.”

He, however, adds, “Lovlina found her voice recently and kept talking of the colour of the medal. That aspect uncovered the mettle. Brands would value her toughness both mental and physical to associate with…food, health products and so on, she can have a wide spectrum to choose from. She’s in the ring and her bout with fame has just begun.”

