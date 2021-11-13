Lovlina Borgohain headlines ICICI Prudential Life Insurance's new campaign

The 'Agar taiyaari sahi ho, toh jeet pakki hai' campaign has been rolled out digitally and across various social media platforms

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance today announced its association with Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain, to launch a new digital campaign – “Agar taiyaari sahi ho, toh jeet pakki hai”.

Through this digital campaign, the Company intends to communicate the importance of how the right kind of preparation can give an individual the power to overcome any challenges in life. It connects seamlessly to the need for proper financial planning as it helps individuals deal with life’s uncertainties and achieve their life goals. The Company has launched a comprehensive microsite displaying snippets that narrate the story of Lovlina’s preparedness that enabled her to confront unforeseen roadblocks, overcome adversities and win a bronze medal for the country. Besides giving individuals an opportunity to be part of Lovlina’s inspiring journey, the microsite also allows them to click a selfie with Lovlina through augmented reality.

Lovlina Borgohain, scripted history by clinching the bronze medal in the women’s boxing (69kg) category at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. She is also a recipient of the prestigious Arjuna Award. The campaign aims to reinforce that being prepared in life and planning at the right time is essential to defeat adversities and achieve life goals.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance wants to celebrate Lovlina’s Olympic achievement and takes pride in helping her secure herself and her family’s future through the Company’s flagship All-in-One Term plan, ‘ICICI Pru iProtect Smart’ and its health insurance product, ‘ICICI Pru Heart/Cancer Protect’.

The Company supports women in maximizing their potential in every sphere of life and also in enabling their financial independence, autonomy and supporting their families.

Manish Dubey, Chief Marketing Officer, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance said, “We are honoured to partner with Lovlina Borgohain, an athlete whose determination and perseverance has made the country proud. At ICICI Prudential Life Insurance our purpose is to empower people to achieve their goals and enable them to provide financial security to their families. For an individual to accomplish this, it is important to focus on being financially well prepared for the future. We believe there is a natural synergy between our purpose and Lovlina’s journey which exemplifies the pursuit of dreams and goals that require a disciplined approach, dedication, focus and preparedness. The digital campaign reinforces the power of life insurance for an individual to be prepared for any uncertainties in life. We need to bear in mind that for each long-term financial goal to achieve fruition, there is a need for astute planning, appropriate product selection and commitment to stay invested.”

Speaking on the association, Ms. Lovlina Borgohain, Tokyo 2020 Olympic medalist said “I trust ICICI Prudential Life Insurance to secure me and my family’s future. I am proud to be associated with a company, which has consistently delivered on its promises and has provided financial security to Indian families for over 20 years.”

The campaign has been rolled out digitally and across various social media platforms, to drive reach, visibility and engagement with customers.

