Wigwam Plywood names Kartik Aaryan as brand ambassador

Wigwam has onboarded Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan as its brand ambassador. The new TVC starring Kartik Aaryan takes a refreshing stance in elevating the brand’s stature to that of a high-quality calibrated plywood range, backed by advanced technology, sustainability and innovation.

Set in an underlying tone of humor, much akin to the actor’s onscreen persona, the film is conceptualized to convey that while overlooking minute details in everyday mundane activities may still be acceptable but when it comes to choosing the right plywood for your furniture or even overall interiors that form an integral part of households, even the minutest compromise in quality is not an option.

When choosing plywood, whether it’s for homes or offices, it’s essential to pay close attention to what brand you go for to avoid any plywood pitfalls. The new TVC reiterates the message that with the proliferation of substandard plywood suppliers in the market it's crucial to go for trusted brands that provide value for money by delivering the exact high-grade products that they claim to sell. Wigwam as a brand is focused on meeting every expectation when it comes to quality, durability and style with innovation at the heart of everything and a cornerstone of all the functions and technology.

Gopal Bansal, Director - Savitri Woods India, said, "With a new face for the brand that the audience can readily connect with, Wigwam strives to achieve the keen objective of boosting connections with both potential and existing customers and garnering a strong online as well as offline presence. Onboarding Kartik Aaryan as our brand ambassador, is a stepping stone yet a pivotal milestone in that journey and we will continue to tread on this road to provide our customers with a holistic satisfactory brand experience".

