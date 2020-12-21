Wiggles amps up festive fervour with new Christmas campaign

Pet care brand Wiggles continues to think out of the box with its campaigns and communication to build a tightly knit pet parent community in India. In accordance with the festive fervor and notching up enthusiasm levels and Christmas cheer, Wiggles launches #WiggleBells – a first of its kind Christmas Carol that is sure to garner attention of not just pet parents but more so of their furry buddies. #WiggleBells encourages pet parents to make their pets a part of the festivities.

Speaking on launching a 2-fold campaign to increase awareness and increase loyalty towards brand Wiggles, Anushka Iyer, Chief Executive Officer & Founder, Wiggles and Sixth Sense Retail Pvt. Ltd. said, “Every single day, our pets understand us in ‘our’ language, whether it’s Hindi, English, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu, Punjabi, Urdu, Malayalam, Sindhi - the list really is endless. This time, we want to celebrate the joy of Christmas by wishing our pets in ‘their’ language. #WiggleBells - The Dog Christmas Carol is available on Spotify for pet parents across the globe to enjoy with their pets; it's our small effort to spread the cheer. At Wiggles we are proud to go beyond our call of duty, to be true partners in Pethood, as we continue to extend support to pet parents whenever in need without hesitation. Having understood that pet owners are becoming more and more conscious by the day and are making attempts to include them in their celebrations, we continue to introduce unique ways for pet parents to keep their pets active, playful and healthy. #WiggleBells will surely get pets curious and excited and ensure that pets are a part of our Christmas celebrations.”

Prior to the launch of #WiggleBells, Wiggles also rolled out a social media campaign as a run-up to Christmas to drive engagement and excitement among pet parents across India through its Wiggles Tribes social community. As a part of the ongoing campaign, pet parents will get an opportunity to win 100 kgs of Wiggles YKibble – newly launched oven-baked dry food for active and senior dogs. The contest campaign has already engaged over 2500+ pet parents across India within its first 3 days of going live.